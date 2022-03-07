 The first-ever Microsoft Surface Duo 2 discount with no strings attached is surprisingly hefty - PhoneArena

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
The first-ever Microsoft Surface Duo 2 discount with no strings attached is surprisingly hefty

Adrian Diaconescu
By
2
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Compared to the competition, it's safe to say that Microsoft's rookie foldable effort was, um, not perfect. 

To the best of our knowledge, the first-gen Surface Duo never sold very well as a direct consequence of its underwhelming hardware and absolutely terrible software support, failing to give Samsung's hugely popular Galaxy Z Folds and Z Flips a run for their money even at massively discounted prices.

Commercially released a little over a year after its ill-fated predecessor, the Surface Duo 2 brought an extensive list of important upgrades and improvements to the table, but at a $1,500 starting price, it was mighty hard to justify picking this bad boy over the considerably cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 3 and only slightly costlier Z Fold 3.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2

5G, 128GB, Unlocked

$250 off (17%)
$1249 99
$1499 99
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Duo 2

5G, 256GB, Unlocked

$250 off (16%)
$1349 99
$1599 99
Buy at BestBuy

For the first time ever, you can now save big on both the 128 and 256GB storage configurations with no device trade-ins or any other strings attached, which could make your buying decision a tad trickier than usual... in a good way.

No, you don't even need to activate the unlocked 5G-enabled Microsoft Surface Duo 2 on a particular network right off the bat to score Best Buy's totally unprecedented and completely unrivaled $250 discount.

With it, you're able to lower the price of an entry-level variant to a fairly palatable $1,249.99 while having to pay an extra Benjamin if you'd rather pair your 8 gigs of RAM with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room.

Keep in mind that there's no microSD card slot here to help you easily expand your storage space, and while we're on the subject of missing features, we'd be remiss not to point out that the Surface Duo 2 also comes with no 3.5mm headphone jack in tow.

On the decidedly bright side of things, you do get a whopping 8.3 inches of 90Hz AMOLED screen real estate you can fold down to just 5.8 inches at any time for easier maneuverability. At 284 grams, the Surface Duo 2 is only slightly heavier than the much smaller Galaxy Z Fold 3 while packing the exact same Snapdragon 888 processor and a reasonably large 4,400mAh or so battery equipped with 23W fast charging capabilities.

The 12 + 12 + 16MP triple rear-facing camera system is also pretty great, and unlike the OG Surface Duo, the sequel could actually get some timely software updates too. Unfortunately, the Android 12 promotion is not here yet, which shouldn't (completely) ruin the appeal of this very attractive new Best Buy deal.

