Android Microsoft Software updates 5G

5G Microsoft Surface Duo 2 receives another disappointingly dull software update

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
5G Microsoft Surface Duo 2 receives another disappointingly dull software update
If you own the Surface Duo 2, the good news is that the dual-screened phone has received a software update. The bad news is that the update is very limited and weighs in at 84.41MB. The changelist says that the update "addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – November 2021." It features software version 2021.830.19.

Surface Duo owners have lived with disappointing updates


Disappointing software updates have been a way of life for Surface Duo owners dating back to the OG model. That phone was supposed to have been updated to Android 11 not long after its release, but the update has never taken place leaving the device stuck running Android 10. And the monumental Android 12 update might never make it to the first-gen Surface Duo.

The last we heard was that the OG Surface Duo is on track to receive Android 11 before the end of the year. What is making OG Surface Duo owners a little nervous is that Microsoft has promised that the phone will receive Android OS and Security updates for three years. Still, the device has not yet received one Android OS update.

Did Microsoft bite off more than it can chew? And what does this mean for the Surface Duo 2? Yes, Microsoft did plump up the specs for the sequel starting with the slightly larger dual screens which are now 5.8-inches each, up from 5.6-inches. Both update 90 times each second (90Hz) and when fully opened the user has an 8.3-inch display to use, albeit with a hinge in the middle.

You can still purchase the OG Surface Duo


The Surface Duo 2, like the original model, is not a foldable phone in the sense that the screen can bend. Instead, it uses a hinge and software enhancements developed by Google to give the user a tablet-like experience in a device that folds up allowing it to be used as a smartphone. The sequel has the Snapdragon 888 under the hood along with 8GB of memory and 128GB ($1,499.99), 256GB ($1,599.99), or 512GB ($1,799.99) of storage, although the latter configuration is available in Obsidian (Black) only with the other color option being Glacier (White).

The OG model is still available from Microsoft with 128GB of storage ($699.99), or 256GB ($749.99). This model is unlocked.

Microsoft did make big changes to the camera on the OG model by putting a triple-camera setup on the back of the Surface Duo 2. This features a 12MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). Also included is a 16MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 12MP telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture and OIS. A time-of-flight (TOF) sensor is used to measure depth and helps to create improved bokeh blurs.

One of the biggest changes to the Surface Duo 2 is the addition of 5G support


The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 also supports 5G which is something that the original model doesn't do. With the addition of 5G connectivity and the 90Hz refresh rate, a larger battery is in order and a 24.4% hike in battery capacity takes the Surface Duo's battery to 4449mAh; the new model does not support wireless charging.

If you're the type that loves large updates with the possibility of receiving huge changes each month (making each month like Christmas or Hanukah as far as your phone is concerned, it has become obvious that the Surface Duo is not for you. Instead, you might want to consider the full or mid-range Pixel handsets since Google releases a gift-wrapped quarterly Pixel feature drop that often includes some very useful software-related features from Google.

To install the November update to your Surface Duo 2, go to System > System update > Check for update. After the update is downloaded and installed, tap on Restart now

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 specs
Microsoft Surface Duo 2 specs
User reviews
9.0
$1500 Amazon $2099 eBay $1500 Microsoft
  • Display 8.3 inches 2688 x 1892 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4449 mAh
  • OS Android 11

