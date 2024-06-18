Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Microsoft makes it much easier to send files directly to your Android device
Microsoft’s Phone Link application is getting some improvements this week. For now, the Windows 11 update that brings meaningful enhancements to the app is only available to insiders, but it shouldn’t take too long until everyone gets access to it.

Spotted by 9to5google, the Windows 11 integration of Microsoft’s Phone Link will allow users to share files directly to their Android devices. A new option to share content to “My Phone” has been added in the Windows share window, as seen in the screenshot below.

According to Microsoft, the new feature requires users to pair their Android devices to their Windows PC using the Link to Windows app on Android and Phone Link on their PC. This is the only way to enable the ability to share content to an Android device from the Windows share window.

Keep in mind that while this should be universally useful whenever you need to share content to your Android device, some apps might not support this feature. Since Microsoft integrates this into Windows 11, you absolutely must have your PC run on to this version of the operating system if you want to take advantage of it.

Once again, this is only available for Windows Insiders. If you’re already enrolled in the beta program, look for Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.3785 (KB50339319), which should include this functionality among other new features and improvements.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

