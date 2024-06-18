Microsoft makes it much easier to send files directly to your Android device
Up Next:
Microsoft’s Phone Link application is getting some improvements this week. For now, the Windows 11 update that brings meaningful enhancements to the app is only available to insiders, but it shouldn’t take too long until everyone gets access to it.
Spotted by 9to5google, the Windows 11 integration of Microsoft’s Phone Link will allow users to share files directly to their Android devices. A new option to share content to “My Phone” has been added in the Windows share window, as seen in the screenshot below.
According to Microsoft, the new feature requires users to pair their Android devices to their Windows PC using the Link to Windows app on Android and Phone Link on their PC. This is the only way to enable the ability to share content to an Android device from the Windows share window.
Once again, this is only available for Windows Insiders. If you’re already enrolled in the beta program, look for Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.3785 (KB50339319), which should include this functionality among other new features and improvements.
Spotted by 9to5google, the Windows 11 integration of Microsoft’s Phone Link will allow users to share files directly to their Android devices. A new option to share content to “My Phone” has been added in the Windows share window, as seen in the screenshot below.
New option to share content to My Phone, Credits - Microsoft
According to Microsoft, the new feature requires users to pair their Android devices to their Windows PC using the Link to Windows app on Android and Phone Link on their PC. This is the only way to enable the ability to share content to an Android device from the Windows share window.
Keep in mind that while this should be universally useful whenever you need to share content to your Android device, some apps might not support this feature. Since Microsoft integrates this into Windows 11, you absolutely must have your PC run on to this version of the operating system if you want to take advantage of it.
Once again, this is only available for Windows Insiders. If you’re already enrolled in the beta program, look for Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.3785 (KB50339319), which should include this functionality among other new features and improvements.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: