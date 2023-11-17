Microsoft and Oppo team up to bring Phone Link to a trio of brands
Oppo had a pretty major event this week, during which the Chinese company introduced the global version of ColorOS 14, its own take on Android 14, and provided timelines for the delivery of the beta iteration of the update.
In addition, Oppo and Microsoft confirmed they have teamed up to bring Phone Link and Link to Windows support to a trio of brands: Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme (via MSPU).
It’s important to mention that the Link to Windows app will come pre-installed on select Oppo smartphones powered by ColorOS 14 or OxygenOS 14 and above. This means that none of the current phones have the feature until they’re updated to Android 14.
Additionally, compatible phones from this trio of brands will support instant hotspot, so when these devices are near a Windows 11 PC, they will pop up in the Wi-Fi network list on the PC allowing users to connect to it instantly.
Under the agreement, the OnePlus series, Oppo Find and Reno series, as well as Realme series will be getting support for Microsoft Phone Link and Link to Windows in the coming months.
With Microsoft Phone Link, Oppo, OnePlus and Realme smartphone users will be able to handle their Android app (and any other content on the phone) directly from the PC via Wi-Fi connection. The app allows users to take advantage of a PCs mouse or keyboard to interact with any of the Android app installed on the phone.
