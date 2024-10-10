Microsoft has something for Surface Duo 2 owners October 21st besides ending support for the phone



The Surface Duo 2 was a huge improvement over the original Surface Duo model. First, the two screens were increased to 5.8 inches from 5.6 inches which increased the size of the two screens combined to a huge 8.3 inches. It felt that Microsoft was less rushed designing the sequel which was powered by the Snapdragon 888 application processor (AP), a more modern chipset at the time than the Snapdragon 855 AP which was two years old when found under the hood of the OG Surface Duo model.





Another big change to the sequel thanks to the use of what was then Qualcomm's latest flagship AP was the Surface Duo 2's ability to support 5G. When the first Surface Duo model was released, the device had only one 11MP camera on the back. This was another no-no that Microsoft quickly corrected by using three rear cameras on the sequel. There was a 12MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera. And the sequel had a much larger battery.





Even though there was talk about a Surface Duo 3, the device never was introduced and the days of Surface offering a dual screen phone came to an unceremonious end. Recently, Microsoft received a patent for a way to make a foldable that would eliminate the dreaded screen crease . Will Microsoft license this technology or build a true foldable of its own? That is the billion dollar question.









According to Microsoft's website, the Surface Duo 2 will receive its final update on October 21st. While Microsoft said that the device would get three software updates, it only was updated to Android 12 in October 2022. Since then, it hasn't enjoyed an update and will now get its last one in less than two weeks. It appears from Microsoft's website that the phone will get one last Android version update and one security update.





Last year, Microsoft ended support for the original Surface Duo on September 10, 2023 by giving it one last Android version update and one last security update. The original Surface Duo was priced starting at $1,399 while the Surface Duo 2 cost $1,499 and up.





If you own a Surface Duo 2, circle October 21st on the calendar as Microsoft gives your dual-screen phone it last scheduled updates.

