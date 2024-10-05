Microsoft has figured out a way to eliminate a major problem with foldable phones





Galaxy Z Fold 6 or other book-style foldables is that (inward and outward) and change into a tablet, a laptop with a virtual QWERTY keyboard, and other variations. The display features a layer that emits light between a glass layer and the rear cover. Slots in the cover glass layer and backplate help the display bend and fold easily without creases regardless if the display is fully open and lying flat, or folded up. What makes this foldable different from theor other book-style foldables is that the phone can fold either way (inward and outward) and change into a tablet, a laptop with a virtual QWERTY keyboard, and other variations. The display features a layer that emits light between a glass layer and the rear cover. Slots in the cover glass layer and backplate help the display bend and fold easily without creases regardless if the display is fully open and lying flat, or folded up.









That's right. According to the patent Microsoft claims to have finally figured out a way to end the screen crease from ruining the experience of using a foldable phone . Also helping Microsoft get rid of the dreaded screen crease would be the use of manufacturing techniques such as wet etching and laser cutting.

















