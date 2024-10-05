Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

Microsoft has figured out a way to eliminate a major problem with foldable phones

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Microsoft
The Microsoft wordmark and logo hand near the ceiling during a convention.
Suppose we told you that there is a sign that Microsoft is working on its first foldable phone. Sorry, but the Surface Duo doesn't count as a foldable since it was a dual screen phone in reality with an annoying hinge in the middle separating the two individual displays. Back in February 2021, Microsoft filed for a patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was granted the patent on October 1st of this year. Patent US 12,108,620, titled "Foldable Display Device with Backplate Slots," includes illustrations of a book-style foldable phone like the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

What makes this foldable different from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or other book-style foldables is that the phone can fold either way (inward and outward) and change into a tablet, a laptop with a virtual QWERTY keyboard, and other variations. The display features a layer that emits light between a glass layer and the rear cover. Slots in the cover glass layer and backplate help the display bend and fold easily without creases regardless if the display is fully open and lying flat, or folded up. 

Illustration from Microsoft&amp;#039;s new patent.
Illustration from Microsoft's patent shows that the foldable display can bend both ways. | Image credit-USPTO

That's right. According to the patent Microsoft claims to have finally figured out a way to end the screen crease from ruining the experience of using a foldable phone. Also helping Microsoft get rid of the dreaded screen crease would be the use of manufacturing techniques such as wet etching and laser cutting. 

The Surface Duo 2 dual-screen phone.
The dual-screen Surface Duo 2. | Image credit-Microsoft

Microsoft failed to turn the dual-screen Surface Duo into a big hit even though the second-gen model was much improved from the first-generation Surface Duo. A Surface Duo 3 was canceled by the crew in Redmond.

Illustration from Microsoft&amp;#039;s new patent.
Illustration from Microsoft's patent for a foldable with a display that does not have a crease. | Image credit-USPTO

For Microsoft to make a big splash in foldables, getting rid of the crease would be a major step in the right direction as would the ability to fold the display 360 degrees. Sure, the Surface Duo could "fold" 360 degrees, but it was not technically a foldable phone. If Microsoft can create a phone carrying a screen that bends and has the attributes listed in the patent, it might be able to make a mark in this growing sector immediately. But the company will need to come up with features that take advantage of a screen that folds 360 degrees.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service

Latest News

Meet Lily 2 Active, Garmin’s smallest smartwatch with built-in GPS
Meet Lily 2 Active, Garmin’s smallest smartwatch with built-in GPS
Google's Gemini Live goes multilingual and integrates with more apps
Google's Gemini Live goes multilingual and integrates with more apps
The OnePlus 13 will be a specs champ, so why is nobody excited about it?
The OnePlus 13 will be a specs champ, so why is nobody excited about it?
Spotify rolls out a new auto-updating playlist for offline listening
Spotify rolls out a new auto-updating playlist for offline listening
Pavel Durov tries to argue that "little has changed" with Telegram
Pavel Durov tries to argue that "little has changed" with Telegram
Samsung can't even make its thinnest foldable without Chinese help
Samsung can't even make its thinnest foldable without Chinese help
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless