Microsoft has figured out a way to eliminate a major problem with foldable phones

Back in February 2021, Microsoft filed for a patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was granted the patent on October 1st of this year. Patent US 12,108,620, titled "Foldable Display Device with Backplate Slots," includes illustrations of a book-style foldable phone like the Galaxy Z Fold 6





What makes this foldable different from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or other book-style foldables is that the phone can fold either way (inward and outward) and change into a tablet, a laptop with a virtual QWERTY keyboard, and other variations. The display features a layer that emits light between a glass layer and the rear cover. Slots in the cover glass layer and backplate help the display bend and fold easily without creases regardless if the display is fully open and lying flat, or folded up.









That's right. According to the patent Microsoft claims to have finally figured out a way to end the screen crease from ruining the experience of using a foldable phone . Also helping Microsoft get rid of the dreaded screen crease would be the use of manufacturing techniques such as wet etching and laser cutting.