Metro by T-Mobile unveils killer Valentine's Day deals for both singles and couples









Ironically, this new special offer is designed to appeal to singles rather than couples, bundling unlimited service with a brand-new iPhone 7 for less than $100. We're obviously talking about a deal allowing you to own the 2016-released handset while requiring you to pay 40 bucks every 30 days for unlimited high-speed LTE data on T-Mobile's top-notch network





$40 a month would typically only be enough for 10 gigs of high-speed data, mind you, with Metro's unlimited plans priced at $50 and up outside of promotional periods like this for a single line of service.





Meanwhile, the iPhone 7 normally starts at $99.99 for network switchers, which means you're looking at saving another cool 50 bucks with this hot new deal requiring you to cough up just $49.99 for the 4.7-inch oldie but goodie.





The terms and conditions seem pretty straightforward, with eligible number port-ins not including those on T-Mobile or active on Metro by T-Mobile in the past 90 days. In addition to unlimited high-speed data, Metro promises your $40 plan will come with "no shared data, no speed caps, no data limits, no BS." Then again, that's probably not true for hotspot data.



