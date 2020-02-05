Metro by T-Mobile unveils killer Valentine's Day deals for both singles and couples
Ironically, this new special offer is designed to appeal to singles rather than couples, bundling unlimited service with a brand-new iPhone 7 for less than $100. We're obviously talking about a deal allowing you to own the 2016-released handset while requiring you to pay 40 bucks every 30 days for unlimited high-speed LTE data on T-Mobile's top-notch network.
$40 a month would typically only be enough for 10 gigs of high-speed data, mind you, with Metro's unlimited plans priced at $50 and up outside of promotional periods like this for a single line of service.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 7 normally starts at $99.99 for network switchers, which means you're looking at saving another cool 50 bucks with this hot new deal requiring you to cough up just $49.99 for the 4.7-inch oldie but goodie.
The terms and conditions seem pretty straightforward, with eligible number port-ins not including those on T-Mobile or active on Metro by T-Mobile in the past 90 days. In addition to unlimited high-speed data, Metro promises your $40 plan will come with "no shared data, no speed caps, no data limits, no BS." Then again, that's probably not true for hotspot data.
As far as couples go, it's worth highlighting that Metro has an iPhone 7 BOGO arrangement in the pipeline too. That's right, you will also be able to get not one but two iPhone 7 units for only $49.99 overall if you ditch your existing carrier and add a second line of service to your new Metro by T-Mobile account.
