T-Mobile's flagship prepaid brand can hook you up with two free phones and a tablet for the holidays

Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 19, 2019, 3:56 PM
With or without CEO John Legere, T-Mobile is still an industry disruptor, making it mighty hard for Verizon and AT&T to challenge its frequent deals and discounts on prepaid and postpaid plans and phones. 

Hot on the heels of the "Un-carrier's" sweet early holiday promotions for buyers of two Galaxy S10 or Note 10-series devices, T-Mo is unveiling an incredible new bargain through its "flagship" prepaid brand. New Metro customers can get not one and not two but three cool gadgets free of charge right now without jumping through too many hoops. 

All you need to do is port in an existing number from a different mobile network operator and choose between the equally respectable Samsung Galaxy A20 and LG Stylo 5 mid-rangers. You'll instantly receive a rebate covering the $239.99 list price of that phone, but obviously, there's more. If you don't have a problem adding a second line to your newly opened Metro by T-Mobile account, you can score a second instant rebate of $239.99 on an extra Galaxy A20 or LG Stylo 5 unit.

A third line of service comes with a complimentary Alcatel Joy Tab slate after another instant rebate of $110, as well as a $50 virtual Visa prepaid gift card, bringing your holiday savings to a mind-blowing grand total of around 640 bucks. And Metro by T-Mobile will not charge an arm and a leg for your monthly service either. 

Specifically, you're looking at spending just $100 all in all for unlimited talk, text, and data on your two new handsets, as well as unlimited high-speed data for your Android 9.0 tablet. On top of everything, you also get a free Amazon Prime account with your three new lines of wireless service, which represents an extra value of $12.99 a month.

Believe it or not, that's still not everything T-Mobile's Metro intends to offer this holiday season in terms of killer freebies, with a separate deal kicking off on November 28 (aka Thanksgiving Day) hooking up new and existing customers with a gratis Samsung Galaxy A10e, LG K40, or Moto G7 Play of your choice when adding a line to a current account or opening a new one entirely. 'Tis the season to save the big bucks, folks!

T-Mobile's flagship prepaid brand can hook you up with two free phones and a tablet for the holidays
