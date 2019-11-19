T-Mobile's flagship prepaid brand can hook you up with two free phones and a tablet for the holidays
All you need to do is port in an existing number from a different mobile network operator and choose between the equally respectable Samsung Galaxy A20 and LG Stylo 5 mid-rangers. You'll instantly receive a rebate covering the $239.99 list price of that phone, but obviously, there's more. If you don't have a problem adding a second line to your newly opened Metro by T-Mobile account, you can score a second instant rebate of $239.99 on an extra Galaxy A20 or LG Stylo 5 unit.
A third line of service comes with a complimentary Alcatel Joy Tab slate after another instant rebate of $110, as well as a $50 virtual Visa prepaid gift card, bringing your holiday savings to a mind-blowing grand total of around 640 bucks. And Metro by T-Mobile will not charge an arm and a leg for your monthly service either.
Specifically, you're looking at spending just $100 all in all for unlimited talk, text, and data on your two new handsets, as well as unlimited high-speed data for your Android 9.0 tablet. On top of everything, you also get a free Amazon Prime account with your three new lines of wireless service, which represents an extra value of $12.99 a month.
Believe it or not, that's still not everything T-Mobile's Metro intends to offer this holiday season in terms of killer freebies, with a separate deal kicking off on November 28 (aka Thanksgiving Day) hooking up new and existing customers with a gratis Samsung Galaxy A10e, LG K40, or Moto G7 Play of your choice when adding a line to a current account or opening a new one entirely. 'Tis the season to save the big bucks, folks!
