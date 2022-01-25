Meta is building the fastest supercomputer in the world (to plug us into the Metaverse)

What can the RSC do?





"We hope RSC will help us build entirely new AI systems that can, for example, power real-time voice translations to large groups of people, each speaking a different language, so they can seamlessly collaborate on a research project or play an AR game together,"

What’s next?

"We expect such a step function change in compute capability to enable us not only to create more accurate AI models for our existing services, but also to enable completely new user experiences, especially in the metaverse,"

What is Meta?





“In this future, you will be able to teleport instantly as a hologram to be at the office without a commute, at a concert with friends, or in your parents’ living room to catch up,”





You may also find interesting:

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up