The FTC's attempts at splitting up Meta are continuing

The FTC is again trying to break up Meta





Here we go: US antitrust regulators' lawsuit to break up Meta, Facebook's parent, can move ahead, judge rules, after the FTC's "more robust and detailed" amended complaint from last year: https://t.co/X45VIP5Yfupic.twitter.com/iAnCR02J8u — Brian Fung (@b_fung) January 11, 2022



Tech giants under scrutiny for anti-competitive behavior

As many of you may have probably heard so far, many regulators (not only in the United States but in Europe as well) have been scrutinizing tech giants for at least a couple of years now. The reason: supposed anti-competitive practices. And it's not only Facebook but Google, as well as Apple, that have been under the radar of antitrust entities.





One of the more recent cases was involving Google vs the EU court, and the Mountain View tech giant ended up having to pay a fine of $2.8 billion . In this particular case, the fine was due to the fact Google had paid phone makers to have Google Search pre-installed on Android phones.





