Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

MediaTek Dimensity 8350: The new gaming-focused SoC for Oppo Reno devices

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors
The company name "MediaTek" display in glowing letters on a ceiling.
MediaTek has officially introduced the Dimensity 8350, a new SoC set to power the Oppo Reno 13, Reno 13 Pro, and the upcoming Oppo Pad 3. Positioned as a successor to the Dimensity 8300, the 8350 offers incremental improvements with a focus on gaming, thanks to the newly introduced StarSpeed Engine.

A gaming-focused update to the Dimensity lineup


The Dimensity 8350, built on a 4nm process, retains the same eight-core CPU architecture as its predecessor. It includes one 3.35GHz Cortex-A715 prime core, three additional Cortex-A715 cores, and four Cortex-A510 cores. The Mali-G615 MC6 GPU powers graphics performance, making it well-suited for mid-range devices.

The standout feature of this chip is the StarSpeed Engine, which replaces the previous HyperEngine for gaming optimization. MediaTek claims this update brings 10% lower power consumption in regular use and up to 24% power savings in high-frame gaming scenarios, along with faster scene transitions and reduced jitter.

The Dimensity 8350 offers robust hardware support:
  • Memory and Storage: Quad-channel LPDDR5X RAM (up to 8533Mbps) and UFS 4.0 storage.
  • Display: Supports 180Hz refresh rates on Full HD+ panels or 120Hz on WQHD+ displays.
  • Camera: Handles up to a 320MP single camera or triple 32MP setups; video is capped at 4K at 60fps.
  • Connectivity: Includes Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G for fast and reliable connections.
  • AI Performance: Equipped with a MediaTek NPU 780 for advanced AI-driven features.

Dimensity 8350 inside the Oppo Pad 3 and Oppo Reno 13 series


Oppo’s Pad 3 is confirmed to be among the first devices to feature the Dimensity 8350. This mid-range tablet will pair the chipset with an 11.6-inch LCD display, 9,510 mAh battery, and 67W fast charging. Oppo has already reported strong pre-order interest for the Pad 3, which will launch alongside the Reno13 series.

The Dimensity 8350 will also debut in Oppo’s Reno13 and Reno13 Pro, mid-range smartphones aimed at delivering enhanced gaming and everyday performance. These devices are expected to highlight the chipset’s AI capabilities, power efficiency, and robust hardware support.

What’s next for Oppo?


Oppo is set to officially launch the Reno13 series and Pad 3 in China on November 25, with global availability likely to follow shortly. This announcement builds on Oppo’s recent momentum, following the global release of its Find X8 series earlier this month.

While the Dimensity 8350 may not bring groundbreaking changes, its refined gaming capabilities and improved efficiency align well with Oppo’s strategy for its mid-range lineup. Stay tuned as these devices head toward a global launch.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless