MediaTek Dimensity 8350: The new gaming-focused SoC for Oppo Reno devices
MediaTek has officially introduced the Dimensity 8350, a new SoC set to power the Oppo Reno 13, Reno 13 Pro, and the upcoming Oppo Pad 3. Positioned as a successor to the Dimensity 8300, the 8350 offers incremental improvements with a focus on gaming, thanks to the newly introduced StarSpeed Engine.
The Dimensity 8350 offers robust hardware support:
A gaming-focused update to the Dimensity lineup
The Dimensity 8350, built on a 4nm process, retains the same eight-core CPU architecture as its predecessor. It includes one 3.35GHz Cortex-A715 prime core, three additional Cortex-A715 cores, and four Cortex-A510 cores. The Mali-G615 MC6 GPU powers graphics performance, making it well-suited for mid-range devices.
The standout feature of this chip is the StarSpeed Engine, which replaces the previous HyperEngine for gaming optimization. MediaTek claims this update brings 10% lower power consumption in regular use and up to 24% power savings in high-frame gaming scenarios, along with faster scene transitions and reduced jitter.
The Dimensity 8350 offers robust hardware support:
- Memory and Storage: Quad-channel LPDDR5X RAM (up to 8533Mbps) and UFS 4.0 storage.
- Display: Supports 180Hz refresh rates on Full HD+ panels or 120Hz on WQHD+ displays.
- Camera: Handles up to a 320MP single camera or triple 32MP setups; video is capped at 4K at 60fps.
- Connectivity: Includes Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G for fast and reliable connections.
- AI Performance: Equipped with a MediaTek NPU 780 for advanced AI-driven features.
Dimensity 8350 inside the Oppo Pad 3 and Oppo Reno 13 series
Oppo’s Pad 3 is confirmed to be among the first devices to feature the Dimensity 8350. This mid-range tablet will pair the chipset with an 11.6-inch LCD display, 9,510 mAh battery, and 67W fast charging. Oppo has already reported strong pre-order interest for the Pad 3, which will launch alongside the Reno13 series.
The Dimensity 8350 will also debut in Oppo’s Reno13 and Reno13 Pro, mid-range smartphones aimed at delivering enhanced gaming and everyday performance. These devices are expected to highlight the chipset’s AI capabilities, power efficiency, and robust hardware support.
What’s next for Oppo?
Oppo is set to officially launch the Reno13 series and Pad 3 in China on November 25, with global availability likely to follow shortly. This announcement builds on Oppo’s recent momentum, following the global release of its Find X8 series earlier this month.
While the Dimensity 8350 may not bring groundbreaking changes, its refined gaming capabilities and improved efficiency align well with Oppo’s strategy for its mid-range lineup. Stay tuned as these devices head toward a global launch.
