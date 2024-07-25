Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Max expands SharePlay feature for Apple devices globally

By
0comments
Max expands SharePlay feature for Apple devices globally
Max, previously known as HBO Max, launched SharePlay along with its redesigned app a while ago. However, the feature was only available for Apple devices in the United States.

Well, that’s about to change as the streaming service has just announced that SharePlay is now available to all Max users with Apple devices who are paying for Ad-Free and Ultimate Ad-Free plans.

Starting today, as long as you’re living in a country where Max is available and you’re subscribed to the service, you’ll be able to watch content together with your friends and family on your Apple device. It’s worth mentioning that playback is synced with everyone that’s being invited to the SharePlay session.

As mentioned earlier, to watch together using SharePlay, all participants need an Apple device (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Apple Vision Pro), an Ad-Free or Ultimate Ad-Free plan, as well as the Max app with an Adult profile.

Here is how you can start watching with friends using the SharePlay feature:

  • Open the Max app on your iPhone and find something to watch.
  • On the content details page, tap the Share icon and then SharePlay.
  • Enter the contacts you want to share with, then choose Messages or FaceTime.
  • If you choose Messages, contacts will get a message asking them to join SharePlay. If you choose FaceTime, contacts will get a FaceTime call.
  • Choose Watch Now to start the SharePlay session.

Those who are asked to join SharePlay via FaceTime call must choose Open and then Join SharePlay. If you’re receiving the SharePlay invitation via message conversion, simply tap the show or movie title at the top of the Messages conversation and then choose Open.

Your Max app should open immediately and start playing in sync with everyone else. You can even switch to your Apple TV from your iPhone/iPad by choosing the AirPlay icon in Max.

Keep in mind that you can start or join SharePlay with subscribers in any country or region where HBO is available, but no more than 32 participants can be added to the session.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

The Motorola Edge 50 is official with a super-premium, ultra-thin, and surprisingly robust design
The Motorola Edge 50 is official with a super-premium, ultra-thin, and surprisingly robust design
Comcast launches first-of-its-kind “watch to unlock” capability for Xfinity customers
Comcast launches first-of-its-kind “watch to unlock” capability for Xfinity customers
This ~$1,237 phone boss has a ~$4 camera on it
This ~$1,237 phone boss has a ~$4 camera on it
Here's what caused the AT&T outage that blocked 92 million phone calls (plus 25,000 attempts to reach 911)
Here's what caused the AT&T outage that blocked 92 million phone calls (plus 25,000 attempts to reach 911)
The budget OnePlus Nord N30 becomes even bigger bargain after this sweet Amazon discount
The budget OnePlus Nord N30 becomes even bigger bargain after this sweet Amazon discount
AI giants on notice: US, EU, and UK team up for fair play
AI giants on notice: US, EU, and UK team up for fair play
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless