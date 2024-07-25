Max expands SharePlay feature for Apple devices globally
Max, previously known as HBO Max, launched SharePlay along with its redesigned app a while ago. However, the feature was only available for Apple devices in the United States.
Well, that’s about to change as the streaming service has just announced that SharePlay is now available to all Max users with Apple devices who are paying for Ad-Free and Ultimate Ad-Free plans.
As mentioned earlier, to watch together using SharePlay, all participants need an Apple device (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Apple Vision Pro), an Ad-Free or Ultimate Ad-Free plan, as well as the Max app with an Adult profile.
Those who are asked to join SharePlay via FaceTime call must choose Open and then Join SharePlay. If you’re receiving the SharePlay invitation via message conversion, simply tap the show or movie title at the top of the Messages conversation and then choose Open.
Your Max app should open immediately and start playing in sync with everyone else. You can even switch to your Apple TV from your iPhone/iPad by choosing the AirPlay icon in Max.
Keep in mind that you can start or join SharePlay with subscribers in any country or region where HBO is available, but no more than 32 participants can be added to the session.
Starting today, as long as you’re living in a country where Max is available and you’re subscribed to the service, you’ll be able to watch content together with your friends and family on your Apple device. It’s worth mentioning that playback is synced with everyone that’s being invited to the SharePlay session.
Here is how you can start watching with friends using the SharePlay feature:
- Open the Max app on your iPhone and find something to watch.
- On the content details page, tap the Share icon and then SharePlay.
- Enter the contacts you want to share with, then choose Messages or FaceTime.
- If you choose Messages, contacts will get a message asking them to join SharePlay. If you choose FaceTime, contacts will get a FaceTime call.
- Choose Watch Now to start the SharePlay session.
