Apple Music to expand SharePlay to HomePod and Apple TV in iOS 17.4
In the latest scoop, Apple spiced things up with the public release of iOS 17.3, introducing a collaborative playlist feature for Apple Music. Now, you can gather your friends on a playlist, granting them the power to add, remove, and rearrange songs. And there is more to come, as the streaming service might be in for additional enhancements.
According to MacRumors, in the upcoming iOS 17.4, currently in beta, Apple is set to broaden SharePlay music control to include HomePod speakers and Apple TV. This expanded compatibility will be featured in the iOS 17.4, tvOS 17.4, and HomePod 17.4 software updates. Apple aims to roll out iOS 17.4 globally in March.
To get the party started on HomePod, an iPhone user with Apple Music can kick off a song in the Music app and hit the SharePlay icon to generate a QR code. Friends can then scan the code with their phones to request control over the music playback. What is more, it appears this feature works seamlessly on both iPhone and Android devices and is compatible with both HomePod and HomePod mini.
