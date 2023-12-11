The Apple TV app gets a complete visual revamp
Apple TV users rejoice, as the app has just received a complete visual revamp to make it easier to navigate. The new app looks different on all iOS devices, so no matter where you prefer to watch your favorite series and films, you’ll benefit from all the changes.
The most obvious change is the new, simplified interface that features a sidebar to make it easier for users to quickly navigate the app. The new sidebar provides access to Apple TV+ (home of Apple Original series and films), MLS Season Pass (home of Major League Soccer), Store (where users can buy and rent popular movies), and shortcuts to channels and apps viewers already have, including Disney+, Paramount+, and Max.
The new hub features a Channels & Apps section that allows users to browse each of their subscribed channels or connected apps. Also, sections like New Shows & Movies, Top Charts, Trending, and For You are also available within Home.
For those owning living room devices, the sidebar features profiles to make it easier to switch between users to better personalization in Up Next and content recommendations across the app.
Finally, Apple announced that starting today, the iTunes Store app on iPhone and iPad, as well as the iTunes Movies and iTunes TV Shows app on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, will redirect users to the Apple TV app.
In addition to all the shortcuts, the new sidebar introduces the app’s new hub simply called Home, which is basically a unified guide for all the shows, movies, and sports.
Furthermore, the Store tab in the Apple TV app now brings together movies and TV shows into one place so that users can easily access everything they wish to buy or rent. The same tab is also home to a new Add Channels & Apps shelf where users can explore popular streaming services.
