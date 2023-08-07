Use your Education discount combined with trade-in to save big on Samsung's new foldables, tablets, and watches

Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We know how hard being a student is, especially if you want to be a straight-A student. You spend time studying annoying things for pesky exams instead of partying with your friends or playing Call Of Duty on your PlayStation or Xbox. But being a student has its advantages, though. For instance, you can be part of Samsung's Education Program, which allows you to score nice savings on various devices.

Speaking of Samsung's Education Program, the best time to be a student and take advantage of your Education discount is actually right now. From now until August 10th, you can get a Galaxy Z Flip 5 for free or a Z Fold 5 for just $479 if you use your Education discount and trade in an eligible device. That's more than $1000 saved, which is just insane! And no, we are not joking. In fact, we are pretty serious, so let's see how you can score such massive savings, shall we?

Let's say you want to get Samsung's new clamshell star, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is priced at $999.99. If you are a student or a teacher — because teachers are also eligible for Samsung's Education discount — with a Z Flip 4 or an iPhone 14 Pro Max, you can trade in your old phone, which will result in $900 in instant trade-in credit. $900 is the maximum amount you can get as a trade-in credit for the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

So, at this point, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will cost you only $99.99. Now add your 10% Education discount, which turned into cash is $99.99, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 suddenly drops to $0, which means you are getting a high-end, just-announced smartphone for free. Oh, and it gets even better. If you purchase one of Samsung's new foldables by tapping one of the deal buttons in this article, you will also receive $50 in reservation credit, which you can use to buy a case or another accessory for your new Galaxy. So, not only are you getting a free phone, but you are also getting a free case or whatever accessory you choose, up to $50.

Something similar is with the Galaxy Fold 5. Your Education discount will be $270 here. Now, trade in a Z Flip 4 or an iPhone 14 Pro Max, and you will receive $1000 as trade-in credit, which is the maximum amount you can get when buying a Galaxy Fold 5 with a trade-in. And when you add that $50 reservation bonus, the price of the Galaxy Fold 5 falls down to a mere $479.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB: Save: $1440 with trade in!

Get a free storage upgrade. Save an additional $270 by taking advantage of your Education discount. You will also receive a $50 discount as a reservation bonus if you get your Z Fold 5 through this deal. Trade in an old phone and receive up to $1000 as instant trade-in credit
$1440 off (75%) Trade-in
$479 99
$1919 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 5: Get it for free with maximum trade-in

Receive a free storage upgrade and use your Education discount to save an additional $100. You will also receive $50 as a reservation credit if you get your new phone through this deal. Trade in a device for up to $900 as trade-in credit.
$1120 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$1119 99
Buy at Samsung


Guess what? You can score massive savings on Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch 6 lineups as well. Your Education discount on the Galaxy Watch 6 will be $45 and on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic - $60. You can receive up to $250 in instant trade-in credit when trading in an eligible smartwatch for your new Galaxy Watch 6. So, when you add all the savings up, including the $50 reservation bonus, it turns out you can get a Galaxy Watch 6 for free or a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for just $40.
Galaxy Watch 6: Get it for free with the maximum trade in

Get the Galaxy Watch Fabric Band as a gift and save $49.99. Get $45 off the Watch 6 with your Education discount. Receive an additional $50 by getting your Galaxy Watch through this deal. Receive up to $250 by trading in.
$350 off (100%) Trade-in Gift
$0
$349 98
Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Save $410!

Get the Galaxy Watch Fabric Band as a gift and save $49.99. Get $60 off the Watch 6 Classic with your Education discount. Receive an additional $50 by getting your Galaxy Watch through this deal. Trade in an eligible device to score up to $250 in savings.
$410 off (91%) Trade-in Gift
$39 98
$449 98
Pre-order at Samsung


As for Samsung's new tablets, your Education discount will be 15%, and you can receive up to $650 in instant trade-in credit. This means you will be able to get the Galaxy Tab S9 for free, the Galaxy Tab S9+ for just $149,99, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for only $319.99 with all eligible discounts and the maximum trade-in credit.

Galaxy Tab S9: Get it for free with maximum trade-in!

Get the Galaxy Tab S9 for $120 off from Samsung. Use your education discount for an additional 15% off. You will also receive $50 as a reservation credit if you get your new tablet through this deal. Trade in your old tablet for up to $650 as instant trade-in credit.
$920 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$919 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S9+: Save $970 with maximum trade in!

Get the Galaxy Tab S9 + for $120 off from Samsung. Use your education discount for an additional 15% off. You will also receive $50 as a reservation credit if you get your new tablet through this deal. Trade in your old tablet for up to $650 as instant trade-in credit.
$970 off (87%) Trade-in
$149 99 /mo
$1119 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Save $1000 with the maximum trade-in!

Get the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for $120 off from Samsung. Use your education discount for an additional 15% off. You will also receive $50 as a reservation credit if you get your new tablet through this deal. Trade in your old tablet for up to $650 as instant trade-in credit.
$1000 off (76%) Trade-in
$319 99
$1319 99
Pre-order at Samsung


So, now that you know how much you could save on Samsung's latest foldables, smartwatches, and tablets by using your Education discount and trading in your old phone, smartwatch, or tablet, it would be a crying shame not to take advantage of this deal. This is why you should tap on one of the deal buttons in this article and pre-order your new Galaxy device today!

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless