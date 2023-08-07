Use your Education discount combined with trade-in to save big on Samsung's new foldables, tablets, and watches
We know how hard being a student is, especially if you want to be a straight-A student. You spend time studying annoying things for pesky exams instead of partying with your friends or playing Call Of Duty on your PlayStation or Xbox. But being a student has its advantages, though. For instance, you can be part of Samsung's Education Program, which allows you to score nice savings on various devices.
Speaking of Samsung's Education Program, the best time to be a student and take advantage of your Education discount is actually right now. From now until August 10th, you can get a Galaxy Z Flip 5 for free or a Z Fold 5 for just $479 if you use your Education discount and trade in an eligible device. That's more than $1000 saved, which is just insane! And no, we are not joking. In fact, we are pretty serious, so let's see how you can score such massive savings, shall we?
Let's say you want to get Samsung's new clamshell star, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is priced at $999.99. If you are a student or a teacher — because teachers are also eligible for Samsung's Education discount — with a Z Flip 4 or an iPhone 14 Pro Max, you can trade in your old phone, which will result in $900 in instant trade-in credit. $900 is the maximum amount you can get as a trade-in credit for the Galaxy Z Flip 5.
So, at this point, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will cost you only $99.99. Now add your 10% Education discount, which turned into cash is $99.99, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 suddenly drops to $0, which means you are getting a high-end, just-announced smartphone for free. Oh, and it gets even better. If you purchase one of Samsung's new foldables by tapping one of the deal buttons in this article, you will also receive $50 in reservation credit, which you can use to buy a case or another accessory for your new Galaxy. So, not only are you getting a free phone, but you are also getting a free case or whatever accessory you choose, up to $50.
Something similar is with the Galaxy Fold 5. Your Education discount will be $270 here. Now, trade in a Z Flip 4 or an iPhone 14 Pro Max, and you will receive $1000 as trade-in credit, which is the maximum amount you can get when buying a Galaxy Fold 5 with a trade-in. And when you add that $50 reservation bonus, the price of the Galaxy Fold 5 falls down to a mere $479.
Guess what? You can score massive savings on Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch 6 lineups as well. Your Education discount on the Galaxy Watch 6 will be $45 and on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic - $60. You can receive up to $250 in instant trade-in credit when trading in an eligible smartwatch for your new Galaxy Watch 6. So, when you add all the savings up, including the $50 reservation bonus, it turns out you can get a Galaxy Watch 6 for free or a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for just $40.
As for Samsung's new tablets, your Education discount will be 15%, and you can receive up to $650 in instant trade-in credit. This means you will be able to get the Galaxy Tab S9 for free, the Galaxy Tab S9+ for just $149,99, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for only $319.99 with all eligible discounts and the maximum trade-in credit.
So, now that you know how much you could save on Samsung's latest foldables, smartwatches, and tablets by using your Education discount and trading in your old phone, smartwatch, or tablet, it would be a crying shame not to take advantage of this deal. This is why you should tap on one of the deal buttons in this article and pre-order your new Galaxy device today!
