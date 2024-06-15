Get the ultra-compact Marshall Willen speaker at its best price ever on Amazon

Marshall Willen: Save 33% at Amazon

The Marshall Willen has dropped to a new all-time low price on Amazon. You can now save 33% on both colors (Cream and Black). The speaker features Bluetooth 5.1 for fast pairing and streaming from a wider distance, two passive radiators, a 2-inch full-range driver unit for clear and loud sound, and a hefty battery life of over 15 hours between charges. The speaker also boasts an IP67 rating, allowing you to use it in all conditions.