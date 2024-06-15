Get the ultra-compact Marshall Willen speaker at its best price ever on Amazon
If you need an ultra-compact speaker that's lightweight enough to carry pretty much anywhere, you should have the Marshall Willen on your radar. This bad boy is stylish, offers great audio for its compact size, and has a long battery life. And guess what else? It just dropped to a new all-time low price on Amazon. The speaker is now available for just under $80, while it can usually set you back about $120.
Previously, we've seen it for 27% off at best, but now both colors sell at a 33% cheaper price. However, Amazon isn't the only place where you can save $40 on this tiny yet durable speaker. At the time of writing, Best Buy offers the same discount on it.
Since this is a tiny little fella weighing just 0.68 lbs, it's obviously not meant to fill large spaces with sound. If that's what you need, consider getting one of the larger top Bluetooth speakers instead. One option could be the Boombox 3. This one is also on sale at Amazon, offered at $150 off its price tag.
This puppy also boasts an IP67 rating, which is pretty much on par with what the best waterproof speakers for the summer offer. What's more, with the fastening strap on its back, the speaker lets you adjust it in multiple positions, depending on your needs. Finally, this bad boy has an advertised battery life of 15+ hours.
Ultimately, the Willen is a great choice for those looking for a compact, durable speaker with great audio and plenty of battery life. And it's now available at its best price ever on Amazon!
Still, for its compact size, the Willen gives you very rich and clear audio. It packs a two-inch full-range driver and dual passive radiators, giving you the iconic Marshall sound in a small package. Plus, you can connect it to one or more Willen speakers via Stack Mode. Keep in mind that this won't give you stereo sound, though.
