Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal

The Marshall Stockwell II is now 40% off on Amazon Showcasing the original Marshall design featuring a metal grille, the Marshall Stockwell II is a top portable Bluetooth speaker. With Bluetooth 5.0 and Multipoint functionality, crisp and clear 360-degree audio, and a battery life of over 20 hours with a fast charging function, this speaker has everything you could possibly want. It's also quite sturdy and can now be yours at its best price on Amazon. $88 off (40%)



The Marshall speaker is very sturdy, but it’s also a bit heavier than some of its competitors of the same size. Then again, it weighs ‎3.04 lbs, which isn’t actually that heavy. Additionally, the speaker features an IPX4 water-resistant rating, meaning it should be able to handle the occasional splash of water. The Stockwell II certainly isn’t as contemporary as some of the best portable Bluetooth speakers . Then again, the 2019-released speaker still gives many of those a run for their money thanks to its premium rugged design, fantastic sound, and long battery life. What more could you ask for?Standing out with exceptionally clear and crisp sound, this bad boy should be powerful enough to fill a small room with 360-degree audio. Also, even though it doesn’t come with the latest Bluetooth technology, the Stockwell II boasts Multipoint functionality.Bluetooth Multipoint lets you easily switch between two devices, so you never miss a single beat. Moreover, the speaker offers more than 20 hours on a single charge, which should be more than enough for casual gatherings and or family events.The Marshall speaker is very sturdy, but it’s also a bit heavier than some of its competitors of the same size. Then again, it weighs ‎3.04 lbs, which isn’t actually that heavy. Additionally, the speaker features an IPX4 water-resistant rating, meaning it should be able to handle the occasional splash of water.

Looking for something iconic to power up your daily life with your 360-degree sound? In that case, the Marshall Stockwell II might be the ideal portablefor you. It showcases the unique Marshall design with a solid metal grille, but what’s even better about it is that it’s now available at its best price. Right at this very moment, you can get one at a killer 40% discount on Amazon.What makes this offer so good? Well, this bad boy isn’t simply available at its best price, but this 40% markdown has never been live on Amazon before, at least not to our knowledge. Given that it usually retails at about $220 on Amazon, we’d say this $88 price cut seems more than reasonable. If you agree, go ahead and get your hands on the Stockwell II while it’s still 40% off.