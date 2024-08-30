Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Stunning Amazon deal knocks the Marshall Emberton II down to a new record-low price

Compact Bluetooth speakers like the Marshall Emberton II often get discounted at Amazon. For instance, we last saw this fella down by 29% a couple of weeks ago. That was also its best price...until today! The largest online merchant has launched an all-new promo, slashing prices for the well-liked speaker by 38%. That brings it under the $110 mark, which is awesome news given that it can usually set you back almost $170.

Save $65 on the Marshall Emberton II at Amazon

A surprising new deal at Amazon makes one of the most well-liked portable Bluetooth speakers from Marshall an absolute gem. The Emberton II is now down by 38%, knocking it under the $110 mark. We've never seen such a generous discount before and couldn't find a matching offer at Best Buy and Walmart. Hurry up and get yours before it's too late!
$65 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

It's both paintjobs that are now cheaper than ever, too! That means you don't have to settle for a coating you don't like just to claim your $65 of savings. But even this isn't the best part about the promo. What makes it truly exciting is that neither Best Buy nor Walmart have a better thing to offer. In other words, Amazon is the place to get the Emberton II at its lowest-ever price!

While slightly more expensive than other compact and budget Bluetooth speakers, the Marshall stands out with its iconic design and ultra-long 30-hour battery life. You also get 360-degree rich audio with balanced frequency response and several EQ presets to choose from. The speaker is suitable for a variety of music genres.

Like most of its rivals, including options like the JBL Flip 6, this bad boy also boasts an IP67 rating. With such high water and dust resistance, it should be fine even if you accidentally let it roll in the sand. Even so, it's probably better to be careful with it at the beach.

On the not-so-bright side of things, you don't get a built-in microphone or voice assistant support. In other words, if you want your speaker to be more than just a streaming device, this one won't cut it.

But even with the lack of a built-in mic, we can't deny the Emberton II offers incredible value for money at this new all-time low price. Undoubtedly not the ideal option at its standard price, this puppy is a real gem on Amazon right now. Get yours and save 38%!
