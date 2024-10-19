Amazon slashes whole 41% off the Marshall Emberton II's price, making it sub-$100 bargain

Bluetooth speaker





It's worth mentioning that our friend was available at the same discount for October Prime Day, making this deal even more enticing, as it lets you score Prime Day-level savings. And given how much the Marshall Emberton II has to offer in return, we think this is a truly unmissable deal.



While boasting compact dimensions, this bad boy delivers rich and crisp sound, ranking it among the



Another key selling point is that you can take it anywhere, knowing it can handle every adventure. It rocks a solid IP67 rating, which means it's fully dust-tight and can survive water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes.



Battery life is also on point here, delivering up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. Plus, a quick 20-minute charge gives you about four hours of listening time. If you want to fully charge the speaker, it takes roughly three hours.



If you're in the market for a new compact and stylishthat doesn't break the bank, the Marshall Emberton II fits the bill perfectly.In addition to its distinctive amp-like design and small proportions, this fella is currently 41% off on Amazon and available at its best price. This means you can save $70 and snatch it for just under $100 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal now. And acting quickly is indeed crucial, as it appears that this is a limited-time offer and it might expire soon.