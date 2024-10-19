Amazon slashes whole 41% off the Marshall Emberton II's price, making it sub-$100 bargain
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you're in the market for a new compact and stylish Bluetooth speaker that doesn't break the bank, the Marshall Emberton II fits the bill perfectly.
In addition to its distinctive amp-like design and small proportions, this fella is currently 41% off on Amazon and available at its best price. This means you can save $70 and snatch it for just under $100 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal now. And acting quickly is indeed crucial, as it appears that this is a limited-time offer and it might expire soon.
It's worth mentioning that our friend was available at the same discount for October Prime Day, making this deal even more enticing, as it lets you score Prime Day-level savings. And given how much the Marshall Emberton II has to offer in return, we think this is a truly unmissable deal.
While boasting compact dimensions, this bad boy delivers rich and crisp sound, ranking it among the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. True, it's not a party speaker, but it will let you enjoy your tunes in awesome quality while mellowing out on your couch.
Battery life is also on point here, delivering up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. Plus, a quick 20-minute charge gives you about four hours of listening time. If you want to fully charge the speaker, it takes roughly three hours.
With its great sound, sleek look, and good battery life, the Marshall Emberton II is a fantastic pick, especially at its even more affordable price right now. So, don't waste any more time and save with this deal as soon as possible!
In addition to its distinctive amp-like design and small proportions, this fella is currently 41% off on Amazon and available at its best price. This means you can save $70 and snatch it for just under $100 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal now. And acting quickly is indeed crucial, as it appears that this is a limited-time offer and it might expire soon.
It's worth mentioning that our friend was available at the same discount for October Prime Day, making this deal even more enticing, as it lets you score Prime Day-level savings. And given how much the Marshall Emberton II has to offer in return, we think this is a truly unmissable deal.
While boasting compact dimensions, this bad boy delivers rich and crisp sound, ranking it among the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. True, it's not a party speaker, but it will let you enjoy your tunes in awesome quality while mellowing out on your couch.
Another key selling point is that you can take it anywhere, knowing it can handle every adventure. It rocks a solid IP67 rating, which means it's fully dust-tight and can survive water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes.
Battery life is also on point here, delivering up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. Plus, a quick 20-minute charge gives you about four hours of listening time. If you want to fully charge the speaker, it takes roughly three hours.
With its great sound, sleek look, and good battery life, the Marshall Emberton II is a fantastic pick, especially at its even more affordable price right now. So, don't waste any more time and save with this deal as soon as possible!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
19 Oct, 2024Amazon slashes whole 41% off the Marshall Emberton II's price, making it sub-$100 bargain
17 Oct, 2024The ultra-popular JBL Flip 6 is still available at its massive Prime Day discount
08 Oct, 2024The ultra-popular JBL Flip 6 becomes a superb choice at its October Prime Day price
07 Oct, 2024At 37% off, get the robust Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd-gen) at an unbeatable price A limited-time deal slashes the Marshall Emberton II Bluetooth speaker to its lowest price with 41% off
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: