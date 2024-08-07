Made by Google 2024: How to watch and what to expect
Google's Made By Google hardware event is just around the corner, coming on August 13. It's bound to be an interesting event with loads of new stuff expected, including Google's flagship Pixel 9 series of phones and the company's second foldable phone.
Thanks to leaks and teasers, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the event, and for now, it's looking promising.
The event is going to start on August 13, 2024, at 10 am PT. The event will take place at Google's headquarters in Mountain View. As usual, the event will also be live-streamed for all Google fans who are not attending in person. The live stream will likely be available on Google's website, and also on the Made by Google YouTube channel.
Things are pretty interesting with loads of hardware expected to be unveiled during the event.
The Pixel 9 Pro is expected to come with a 6.3-inch display, providing you with an option for a more compact flagship phone. It is rumored to come with 16 gigs of RAM for all these sweet generative AI features, up to 512GB of storage, a redesigned triple-camera system with a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 42MP selfie camera.
Reportedly, there will be a tweak in the design for the phones as well. Judging by Google's own teasers, we're seeing flat edges on the Pro, a better-looking camera bar, and an overall more polished aesthetic.
Google's teasers for the event focus heavily on AI and the generative AI features that the Pixel 9 series will rock. So, it's only natural to expect that the event will grant some spotlight time to Gemini and Google's AI solutions.
During the Google I/O developer conference, we learned that Google plans to integrate AI more with Android 15 - and maybe we're going to see the end of Google Assistant, to be replaced by Gemini.
We're going to get a brighter display for the Pixel Watch 3, a new battery-saver mode, and faster charging.
Made by Google 2024: How to watch
Made by Google 2024: What to expect
Things are pretty interesting with loads of hardware expected to be unveiled during the event.
Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL
Image Credit - Google
The new flagship lineup by Google is going to be unveiled during the event and those phones are most likely going to be the stars of the show. The Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL are the successors to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. The Pixel 9 Pro, on the other hand, will be the more compact Pro-branded Pixel this year.
The three phones will come with Google's next-gen tensor G4 chip. The Pixel 9 is expected to rock a 50MP primary camera and a 48MP ultra-wide. It is expected to come with 12 gigs of RAM.
The Pixel 9 Pro XL will be a bigger phone for those of you who'd like more screen and Pro features. According to some rumors, it will come with a huge 6.9-inch screen, while other rumors are more conservative and place it in the 6.5-6.7-inch category. Specs for the 9 Pro XL should be the same as the 9 Pro, with probably a difference in battery size.
Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Image Credit - Google
Google's second foldable phone will come at the event as well, and it's expected to be called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This is the successor of the Pixel Fold, but this time, included in the 9 series, which suggests it may come with the same chip as the 9 phones. The foldable is expected to come with a slight redesign as well, a smaller crease (hopefully), and a more elegant look overall.
Gemini features on steroids
Image Credit - PhoneArena
Pixel Watch 3
Image Credit - Android Headlines
Google's event is also most likely going to include the next-gen Pixel Watch models. This year, we are going to see a 41mm version and a bigger, 45mm version that was earlier expected to be called Pixel Watch 3 XL.
Pixel Buds Pro 2
Image Credit - Android Headlines
The Pixel Buds Pro have been without a successor for two years, and now rumors and leaks state we're going to see the Pixel Buds Pro 2 unveiled during the event.
According to leaks, we expect new Aloe and Hot Pink variants to match the new Pixel 9 colors. Rumors suggest we'll see a $30 price hike as the earbuds are expected to cost $229. As for the audio improvements we might get, things are still under wraps for now.
