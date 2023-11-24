Samsung is ready to mass produce LPDDR5T RAM chips in 2024, the fastest DRAM yet
Caught like a deer in headlights at first, Samsung is now apparently ready to mass produce LPDDR5T DRAM chips.
You may have heard of LPDDR5T DRAM if you follow what Vivo has been up to lately and its Android juggernaut with a 1-inch camera sensor – the Vivo X100 Pro. This is the one that packs the aforementioned superfast LPDDR5T DRAM that delivers approximately 12-13% faster reading speeds than the previous one, the popular LPDDR5X.
The report says that Samsung is ready to mass produce large quantities of LPDDR5T DRAM chips in 2024. This intel was communicated to investors during the tech giant's investor forum in Hong Kong recently.
While Samsung is the biggest DRAM firm globally, SK Hynix is the company that has been the most talked about over the past year. It preemptively started the mass production of LPDDR5T DRAM, which some Chinese smartphone firms have decided to use in their new flagship smartphones – like Vivo did with its Vivo X100 Pro flagship.
Generally speaking, Samsung is the industry leader in the DRAM chip segment. That’s because it is usually the first to introduce products based on new DRAM standards (via SamMobile). However, it was caught off-guard earlier this year when Micron and SK Hynix announced their LPDDR5T DRAM chips, following the announcement of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
At the meeting, Samsung Electronics Vice President Ha-Ryong Yoon explained the company's plans and ideas for the future. When an investor asked about the technologies Samsung is working on for the future, the executives revealed the information about LPDDR5T DRAM.
