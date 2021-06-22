Face ID & Touch ID can now unlock your incognito tabs on Chrome for iOS

Face ID & Touch ID can now unlock your incognito tabs on Chrome for iOS0
Google is just about ready to make "Device Authentication for Incognito" official, but users can already enable it for testing in just a few simple steps until this official release becomes a fact. It's part of Chrome's "Experiments" features that let users test early versions of some upcoming updates.
Experiments91.0.4472.77WARNING: EXPERIMENTAL FEATURES AHEAD! By enabling these features, you could lose browser data or compromise your security or privacy. Enabled features apply to all users of this browser.
How to use Touch ID or Face ID to access Incognito tabs on Chrome for iOS/iPadOS:
1. Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of Chrome on your iOS/iPadOS device.
2. Open Chrome and search for chrome://flags in the address bar.
3. Once you see the "Experiments" page, type in "Device Authentication for Incognito" in the "Search flags" field.
4. Simply change the status of the feature from "Default" to "Enabled".
5. Now, close and reopen Chrome the browser. Once you are in Chrome, go into Settings > Privacy and tap on "Enable Lock Incognito Tabs". Ta-da! You're good to go!
When the "Device Authentication for Incognito" feature is enabled, it will prompt you to unlock your incognito tabs every time you try to access them after you've closed Chrome.
You can disable this feature by going into Settings > Privacy and turning "Lock Incognito Tabs WhenYou Close Chrome" off.
All in all, this is a great little privacy feature that aims to make your browsing more secure and protect your personal information from people - not websites. It's a neat trick that elevates biometric authentication on smartphones and tablets and makes it even more valuable than it was before.