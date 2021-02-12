Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Chrome for iOS beta allows you to lock your Incognito tabs with Face ID or TouchID

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 12, 2021, 5:01 AM
As people become more aware of privacy and security-related issues in tech, big tech companies are starting to incorporate more and more privacy features into their products. Now, Engadget reports about a new feature that Google is currently working on that will make private web browsing on Chrome for iOS more secure: you will be able to lock Incognito tabs with FaceID or TouchID.

The update will be available for iPhone and iPad and is currently a part of the Chrome app’s beta version. What it does is actually blur Incognito tabs in the tab switcher until you authenticate with fingerprint or facial recognition. Enabling this feature will help you protect the Incognito tabs from other people when they are borrowing your iPhone for a quick Google search, for example.

The feature is not available to all beta users yet, and it’s unclear when the update will become available to all. Once you have it, you can turn it on via Settings > Privacy > and then enabling “Lock Incognito tabs when you close Chrome”.

