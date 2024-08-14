Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Pixel 9 "didn't have to copy" the iPhone's design to be Android's iPhone | PA Show E14

Yesterday, Google announced its new Pixel line-up for 2024, consisting of the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3 (in two sizes) and Pixel Buds Pro 2. In a slightly different PhoneArena Show episode this week, we decided to go live right after Google's keynote to discuss all the new products. Turns out, we don't exactly agree on all points!

Through a lively debate, we work our way through the good and the bad in each new Pixel 9 phone. Of course, we make sure to spend some time discussing Google's arsenal of new Gemini AI features, which look very promising.

Meanwhile, you can get all the details you need about Google's new products here:


Rad Slavov Editor-in-chief, Reviewer and Author
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.

