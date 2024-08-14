Pixel 9 "didn't have to copy" the iPhone's design to be Android's iPhone | PA Show E14
Yesterday, Google announced its new Pixel line-up for 2024, consisting of the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3 (in two sizes) and Pixel Buds Pro 2. In a slightly different PhoneArena Show episode this week, we decided to go live right after Google's keynote to discuss all the new products. Turns out, we don't exactly agree on all points!
Through a lively debate, we work our way through the good and the bad in each new Pixel 9 phone. Of course, we make sure to spend some time discussing Google's arsenal of new Gemini AI features, which look very promising.
HIT THE PLAYER BELOW TO WATCH OUR POST-KEYNOTE PIXEL 9 LIVESTREAM:
Meanwhile, you can get all the details you need about Google's new products here:
- The Pixel 9 series is official and it brings a brand new addition to the Pixel family
- The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is official: The Pixel 9 family flexes its muscles with a new member
- The $229 Pixel Buds Pro 2 are official with a Tensor A1 chip and a promise for 30 hours of playback with ANC
- Pixel Watch 3 is here with two size options, new features, and deeper Google ecosystem integration
- Best Google Pixel 9 deals: Free Pixel 9 Pro and other awesome pre-order deals
