Watch our new PhoneArena Show podcast channel on YouTube – subscribe to make sure each new episode gets shown on your feed as soon as it's published. Your support is greatly appreciated!





Yesterday, Google announced its new Pixel line-up for 2024, consisting of the Pixel 9 , 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3 (in two sizes) and Pixel Buds Pro 2. In a slightly different PhoneArena Show episode this week, we decided to go live right after Google's keynote to discuss all the new products. Turns out, we don't exactly agree on all points!





Through a lively debate, we work our way through the good and the bad in each new Pixel 9 phone. Of course, we make sure to spend some time discussing Google's arsenal of new Gemini AI features, which look very promising.







HIT THE PLAYER BELOW TO WATCH OUR POST-KEYNOTE PIXEL 9 LIVESTREAM:





Meanwhile, you can get all the details you need about Google's new products here:







