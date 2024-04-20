Anker's remarkable Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are 41% cheaper and reduced to an impulse buy

Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Deals
It's often hard to find earbuds that sound great while staying within a budget. But it's not impossible, especially when you find an amazing deal on good-sounding earphones. And would you look at that? This offer is exactly what we mean.

Anker's impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are sweetly discounted by $70 on Amazon, shaving 41% off their price. This means you can snag a pair for less than $100 if you pull the trigger on this deal now. Also, act quickly, as this deal has been available for a few weeks, and it probably has a hidden timer on it, which may expire soon.

Truth be told, this is not the best deal we've seen on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro. For instance, they were discounted by $90 (53%) in March. Nevertheless, a 41% price cut is still a substantial one.

Also, the earbuds may be budget-friendly, but they offer good sound, which you can easily tailor to your taste via the EQ functionality in the companion Soundcore app. Furthermore, as self-respecting earphones, they boast a capable ANC, providing good noise cancellation for their affordable cost. They sport Anker's AI-uplink noise reduction feature, which makes them great for phone calls as well.

As for their battery life, they deliver up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge on their own. Add their case, and their total listening time goes up to 32 hours, which is definitely impressive for such budget earbuds.

Granted, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro fall short of earphones like the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II and the likes, which are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy. Nevertheless, they offer good sound, ANC, and battery life, and are an even bigger bargain at their current price on Amazon. So, act fast and treat yourself to a pair while you still can!
