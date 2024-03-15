Amazon cuts the price of Soundcore's Liberty 3 Pro by a whopping 53% making them dirt cheap and a real bargain

Up Next:
Choosing new earbuds can be challenging. On one side, you have top-notch earbuds like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra and the Sony WF-1000XM5, which deliver amazing sound and top-tier ANC but cost an arm and a leg. On the other, you have budget earphones, which are low cost but also of low quality and are just okay.
For under $80, you get earbuds that sound amazing. Granted, they can't compare with top dogs like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, but they deliver pretty awesome sound for their price. Additionally, you can tailor them to your liking through the EQ feature in their companion Soundcore app. Furthermore, they come with ANC functionality, which is capable but not top-tier. Then again, that's perfectly normal and acceptable, given their budget price. Moreover, the earbuds boast six microphones and support Anker's AI-uplink noise reduction feature, making them perfect for phone calls.
As for their battery life, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro should be able to last you up to 8 hours on a single charge. Add the case, and their total listening time goes up to 32 hours.
So, you either break the bank and go for a pair of the best earbuds on the market or buy budget earphones and accept the fact that you'll listen to Taylor Swift's angelic voice in below-average quality. However, there is another way! You can take advantage of this deal now and get good-sounding earphones for the price of budget ones and enjoy your favorite Taylor Swift songs in good quality on the cheap.
At the moment, Amazon has Anker's awesome Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds on sale at a jaw-dropping 53% discount. In other words, you can snag a pair of these bad boys for $90 off their price and get them for under $80. However, it appears that this is a limited-time offer, so we suggest you act fast. This is an incredible deal, especially considering the value they provide at their current price.
So, If you still haven't tapped that deal button and purchased the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, we suggest you do so now while they are still up for grabs at that massive discount!
