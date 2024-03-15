Amazon cuts the price of Soundcore's Liberty 3 Pro by a whopping 53% making them dirt cheap and a real bargain

Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro: Save 53% on Amazon! The good-sounding Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are available at a jaw-dropping 53% discount on Amazon. They may be budget earbuds, but they offer great sound, decent ANC, and are a steal at their current price. However, be sure to act fast as this is a limited-time deal. $90 off (53%) Buy at Amazon

For under $80, you get earbuds that sound amazing. Granted, they can't compare with top dogs like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, but they deliver pretty awesome sound for their price. Additionally, you can tailor them to your liking through the EQ feature in their companion Soundcore app. Furthermore, they come with ANC functionality, which is capable but not top-tier. Then again, that's perfectly normal and acceptable, given their budget price. Moreover, the earbuds boast six microphones and support Anker's AI-uplink noise reduction feature, making them perfect for phone calls.As for their battery life, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro should be able to last you up to 8 hours on a single charge. Add the case, and their total listening time goes up to 32 hours.So, If you still haven't tapped that deal button and purchased the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, we suggest you do so now while they are still up for grabs at that massive discount!