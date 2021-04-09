T-Mobile quickly follows LG retirement news with killer Wing 5G and Velvet 5G deals
At least in theory, that means the two 5G-enabled mid-rangers could receive Android 11, 12, and 13 promotions down the line, which would actually be better than what many 2020 high-enders from companies that are alive and well will most likely get through 2023.
Technically, the dual-screen LG Wing 5G is not on sale at the time of this writing, which means the Snapdragon 765-powered device could theoretically live out the rest of its days at a new retail price of $599.99. Naturally, that's down from an original MSRP of $999.99, and no, you don't have to jump through any hoops or meet any sort of special conditions to score that massive $400 discount.
Available in a single 256GB storage variant and two color options (Illusion Sky and Aurora Gray), the 5G-capable LG Wing can be yours by coughing up the full 600 bucks outright or splitting that into 24 monthly payments of $25 each.
Meanwhile, the LG Velvet 5G, which packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1000C processor on T-Mobile instead of the aforementioned Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, is both reduced from an original list price of $588 to $400 and further marked down to $99 for new and existing customers willing to activate a line and sign up for a monthly installment plan.
Not listed among the best T-Mobile phones you can buy in 2021 prior to these killer promotions, the LG Velvet and Wing are without a doubt two very solid alternatives to the likes of Google's Pixel 4a 5G and Samsung's freshly released Galaxy A52 5G now.