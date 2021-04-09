Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

T-Mobile LG Android Deals 5G

T-Mobile quickly follows LG retirement news with killer Wing 5G and Velvet 5G deals

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 09, 2021, 1:48 PM
T-Mobile quickly follows LG retirement news with killer Wing 5G and Velvet 5G deals
If you're having trouble getting over the totally predictable yet tragic news of LG's retirement from the far too competitive and crowded global smartphone market, T-Mobile is ready to offer two amazing new deals that are bound to put a big smile on the faces of whatever hardcore fans the Korean brand might still have in the US.

While we can obviously understand if you feel squeamish about purchasing a "dead" phone, LG has solemnly promised to deliver "up to three" major OS updates to the likes of last year's gorgeous Velvet and quirky Wing. 

At least in theory, that means the two 5G-enabled mid-rangers could receive Android 11, 12, and 13 promotions down the line, which would actually be better than what many 2020 high-enders from companies that are alive and well will most likely get through 2023.

With that in mind, it might be virtually impossible for T-Mo customers to ignore the "Un-carrier's" hot new LG Wing and Velvet offers given the impressive hardware specifications and very attractive designs of these not-so-old handsets.

Technically, the dual-screen LG Wing 5G is not on sale at the time of this writing, which means the Snapdragon 765-powered device could theoretically live out the rest of its days at a new retail price of $599.99. Naturally, that's down from an original MSRP of $999.99, and no, you don't have to jump through any hoops or meet any sort of special conditions to score that massive $400 discount.

Available in a single 256GB storage variant and two color options (Illusion Sky and Aurora Gray), the 5G-capable LG Wing can be yours by coughing up the full 600 bucks outright or splitting that into 24 monthly payments of $25 each.

Meanwhile, the LG Velvet 5G, which packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1000C processor on T-Mobile instead of the aforementioned Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, is both reduced from an original list price of $588 to $400 and further marked down to $99 for new and existing customers willing to activate a line and sign up for a monthly installment plan.

Not listed among the best T-Mobile phones you can buy in 2021 prior to these killer promotions, the LG Velvet and Wing are without a doubt two very solid alternatives to the likes of Google's Pixel 4a 5G and Samsung's freshly released Galaxy A52 5G now.

Velvet
LG Velvet

PhoneArena Score:

8.0
83%off $99 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels
  Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  Battery 4300 mAh
  OS Android 11
Wing
LG Wing

PhoneArena Score:

7.5

User Score:

4.0
40%off $600 Special T-Mobile
  Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels
  Camera 64 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  Battery 4000 mAh
  OS Android 10

