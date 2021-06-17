$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
LG Android Software updates

The non-5G LG Velvet is now getting updated to Android 11

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile @cosminvasile
Jun 17, 2021, 4:20 PM
1
The non-5G LG Velvet is now getting updated to Android 11
Despite the fact that it decided to retire its smartphone business, LG continues to push out important updates to some of its newer smartphones. If we are to believe the company's official statement, we will continue to see these Android updates coming for a few more years, if nothing bad happens.

After updating the LG Velvet 5G about two months ago, the LTE version is getting the same treatment. The cheaper LG Velvet is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, as opposed to the 5G-enabled model that comes with a Snapdragon 765G chipset inside.

Well, if you've bought this particular handset, you'll be happy to know that LG Korea (via PiunikaWeb) recently announced that an Android 11 update is now rolling out to LG Velvet LTE devices around the world.

Thankfully, the update contains many more improvements and new features, not just those added with Android 11. For example, there are new camera features included in the update, and the ability to scan QR codes, which is now implemented as a native option.

Unfortunately, it's hard to tell how long it will take for the update to make it outside Korea, but we can imagine that LG will want to hurry the process to move on to the next device that needs updating.

Related phones

Velvet
LG Velvet View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.0
$700 Special Verizon $600 Special AT&T $945 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

T-Mobile's first rugged devices in 2021 are a 5G router and two Cat phones
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
T-Mobile's first rugged devices in 2021 are a 5G router and two Cat phones
Pokemon Unite MOBA coming to Android and iOS in September
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Pokemon Unite MOBA coming to Android and iOS in September
Snapchat removes controversial feature amidst concerns of reckless driving
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Snapchat removes controversial feature amidst concerns of reckless driving
Students get free 2nd gen AirPods with an iPad Pro (2021) or iPad Air (2020) purchase during promo
by Alan Friedman,  0
Students get free 2nd gen AirPods with an iPad Pro (2021) or iPad Air (2020) purchase during promo
Samsung US stops selling the Galaxy Z Fold 2
by Anam Hamid,  1
Samsung US stops selling the Galaxy Z Fold 2
The lost iPhone features we want back on the iPhone 13 & 14
by Martin Filipov,  7
The lost iPhone features we want back on the iPhone 13 & 14
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless