The non-5G LG Velvet is now getting updated to Android 11

Despite the fact that it decided to retire its smartphone business
, LG continues to push out important updates to some of its newer smartphones. If we are to believe the company's official statement
, we will continue to see these Android updates coming for a few more years, if nothing bad happens.
After updating the LG Velvet
5G about two months ago, the LTE version is getting the same treatment. The cheaper LG Velvet
is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
processor, as opposed to the 5G
-enabled model that comes with a Snapdragon 765G chipset inside.
Well, if you've bought this particular handset, you'll be happy to know that LG Korea (via PiunikaWeb
) recently announced
that an Android 11 update is now rolling out to LG Velvet LTE devices around the world.
Thankfully, the update contains many more improvements and new features, not just those added with Android 11. For example, there are new camera features included in the update, and the ability to scan QR codes, which is now implemented as a native option.
Unfortunately, it's hard to tell how long it will take for the update to make it outside Korea, but we can imagine that LG
will want to hurry the process to move on to the next device that needs updating.
