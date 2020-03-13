Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more

Incredible cameras that could set an industry standard





IT Home Chinese websitehas spotted an early retail listing for the smartphone on a South Korean website. It contains renders of the flagship which corroborate its design and a complete spec sheet that reveals everything customers can expect.



Leading the way on the outside will be a massive 6.7-inch OLED display complete with a 3160 x 1440p resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It also boasts curved edges on either side and an extremely wide punch hole.



To make the smartphone look a bit more unique, though, Huawei has implemented quad-edge glass that curves over the top and bottom of the front panel.



The Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition’s rear looks quite a bit more generic, despite being carved out of ceramic, because of the rectangular camera module. Nevertheless, the design is arguably better than that of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.



Huawei has justified the sheer size of the camera bump by including a whopping five sensors. The accompanying spec sheet suggests a powerful 52-megapixel camera will lead the way alongside an impressive 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

A 3D Time-of-Flight sensor for better bokeh imagery is also part of the package alongside an 8-megapixel camera that's believed to be a telephoto shooter. It should support 3x optical zoom.



Last on the list is a powerful periscope zoom camera that isn’t detailed. Fortunately, previous leaks have revealed it will support an incredible 10x optical zoom, meaning it should produce noticeably clearer photos than the Galaxy S20 Ultra at equivalent zoom levels.



As for the selfie camera experience, Huawei has apparently implemented a 32-megapixel selfie shooter alongside a 32-megapixel ultra-wide-angle equivalent for group shots. A Time-of-Flight sensor is also present, suggesting a more secure Face Unlock experience will be available.

512GB of storage, 5G support, ginormous battery

The inside of the Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition is no less interesting. Powering the flagship is the high-end Kirin 990 5G chipset, which guarantees support for 5G networks as standard.



It’s coupled with 12GB of RAM and a whopping 512GB of internal storage which may be further expandable via the company’s nanoSD card format, although that isn’t yet confirmed. It’s unclear if other variants will be available.

Backing all of this up is going to be Android 10 and EMUI 10 straight out of the box. Unfortunately, as a direct result of the US trade ban imposed upon Huawei, the P40 Pro Premium Edition won’t be shipping with Google apps and services on board.





Buyers of the smartphone will instead have to rely on the App Gallery app store, which is missing key apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.



As for the battery, Huawei has apparently included a ginormous 5,500mAh cell inside the Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition. The best part is that it reportedly supports 50W fast charging and 27W fast wireless charging, meaning you'll be able to fully charge it in no time.

Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition announcement and price

The Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition will go official on Thursday, March 26, via an online event alongside the standard Huawei P40 Pro and the cheaper Huawei P40.



Shipments are expected to begin in early April and the smartphone could be priced anywhere between €1,199 and €1,299 in Europe, slightly less than the €1,349 Galaxy S20 Ultra.