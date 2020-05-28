The unlocked LG V35 ThinQ is an outright bargain at less than $300





















Available back in the day for as much as $900, the LG V35 ThinQ has recently received an official Android 10 update on AT&T , and although we have no idea when unlocked units are set to follow suit, you're unlikely to be left waiting very long.





Technically, what B&H Photo Video is selling here at a colossal $620 discount is the so-called Prime Exclusive edition of the V35 ThinQ, but fret not, as you don't actually need an Amazon Prime membership to buy this Alexa-enabled phone in exchange for a measly 280 bucks.





In addition to hands-free Alexa voice assistance, the big guy has a more than decent level of processing speed going for it thanks to a Snapdragon 845 SoC, as well as a beautiful P-OLED display with a top-notch resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels and no actual notch, two very capable 16MP rear shooters, a fast-charging battery, and a robust construction made to withstand water and dust, as well as the occasional drop and shock.





All in all, this is certainly a much better phone than the likes of the Moto G Power or LG Stylo 6 , which are some of the best "modern" mid-rangers available for less than $300.

It's no secret that mobile industry innovation has largely stagnated for the past half a decade or so, but the good thing about that is how you can often buy old high-end smartphones at exceptional prices without feeling like you're making as big of a compromise as the massive discount suggests.