T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint LG Android Deals

The unlocked LG V35 ThinQ is an outright bargain at less than $300

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 28, 2020, 8:21 AM
The unlocked LG V35 ThinQ is an outright bargain at less than $300
It's no secret that mobile industry innovation has largely stagnated for the past half a decade or so, but the good thing about that is how you can often buy old high-end smartphones at exceptional prices without feeling like you're making as big of a compromise as the massive discount suggests.

Granted, the 2018-released LG V35 ThinQ is not as powerful or as handsome as a member of Samsung's 2020 Galaxy S20 family or the brand's latest 5G-enabled flagship. The 6-inch handset also comes with only two rear-facing cameras in tow, as well as a relatively modest 3,300mAh battery under the hood and no trendy hole punch or 120Hz refresh rate capabilities.

But while the LG V60 ThinQ typically costs $950 at Verizon and an unlocked Galaxy S20 5G starts at 1,000 bucks or so, the 4G LTE-only V35 ThinQ currently goes for as little as $279.99. We're talking about a brand-new unlocked variant backed by a 1-year US warranty here, mind you, and we're pretty sure you can still get free second year coverage with registration on LG's website too.

Check out the deal here



Available back in the day for as much as $900, the LG V35 ThinQ has recently received an official Android 10 update on AT&T, and although we have no idea when unlocked units are set to follow suit, you're unlikely to be left waiting very long. 

Technically, what B&H Photo Video is selling here at a colossal $620 discount is the so-called Prime Exclusive edition of the V35 ThinQ, but fret not, as you don't actually need an Amazon Prime membership to buy this Alexa-enabled phone in exchange for a measly 280 bucks.

In addition to hands-free Alexa voice assistance, the big guy has a more than decent level of processing speed going for it thanks to a Snapdragon 845 SoC, as well as a beautiful P-OLED display with a top-notch resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels and no actual notch, two very capable 16MP rear shooters, a fast-charging battery, and a robust construction made to withstand water and dust, as well as the occasional drop and shock.

All in all, this is certainly a much better phone than the likes of the Moto G Power or LG Stylo 6, which are some of the best "modern" mid-rangers available for less than $300.

Related phones

V35 ThinQ
LG V35 ThinQ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.8
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 3 Reviews
$250 LG V35 ThinQ on
$700 LG V35 ThinQ on
  • Display 6.0 inches
    2880 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    LG UX UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-$620
The unlocked LG V35 ThinQ is an outright bargain at less than $300
The unlocked LG V35 ThinQ is an outright bargain at less than $300
-$39
Google's already affordable Nest Mini smart speaker can be yours for free... if you're lucky
Expires in - 1m 2dGoogle's already affordable Nest Mini smart speaker can be yours for free... if you're lucky
HBO Max is now available for free with AT&T's best wireless plan
HBO Max is now available for free with AT&T's best wireless plan
Fresh batch of killer iPhone XS Max deals includes $500 discount for Verizon customers
Fresh batch of killer iPhone XS Max deals includes $500 discount for Verizon customers
-$350
Verizon's brand-new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW is already on sale at a hefty discount
Verizon's brand-new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW is already on sale at a hefty discount
Misfit's killer Father's Day deals extend to the brand's newest Wear OS smartwatch
Misfit's killer Father's Day deals extend to the brand's newest Wear OS smartwatch

Popular stories

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders reveal sleek design, updated camera bump
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders reveal sleek design, updated camera bump
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow
Sony Xperia 1 II 5G release date confirmed, pre-order one for $1,200
Sony Xperia 1 II 5G release date confirmed, pre-order one for $1,200
Latest LG Poland TikTok involves pervert promoting Dual Screen accessory
Latest LG Poland TikTok involves pervert promoting Dual Screen accessory
Apple to skip USB-C on iPhone 12/Pro 5G before going portless next year
Apple to skip USB-C on iPhone 12/Pro 5G before going portless next year
Huawei announces a breakthrough in 5G antenna design
Huawei announces a breakthrough in 5G antenna design

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless