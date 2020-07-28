Hot new clearance deal makes the LG V35 ThinQ cheaper than ever on Amazon
It's pretty obvious that Amazon is trying to clear lingering inventory before discontinuing the two year-old device, just like B&H Photo Video did a couple of months back. Naturally, the e-commerce giant has reduced the arguably obscene price of the V35 multiple times in the past, never bringing it down quite so low until today.
Available in a single Aurora Black paint job, the 6-inch handset can freely be activated on your US carrier of choice, whether we're talking about T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, or even Sprint. Backed by a 1-year warranty as standard, the Prime Exclusive edition of the LG V35 ThinQ is still eligible for free Second Year coverage registration.
While no longer very impressive by 2020 flagship standards, the V35's spec sheet includes excellent highlights like a P-OLED screen with a top-notch resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels (and no actual notch), as well as a robust and decidedly premium design made to withstand water immersion and even the occasional drop on a hard surface.
Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 845 processor under the hood here is undoubtedly still faster than the latest mid-range chips powering many of today's best sub-$400 Android devices. Speaking of Android, the LG V35 ThinQ also runs the newest (stable) version of the world's most popular mobile OS, with none of its other specs and features impacting the handset's appeal to such a degree that this deal no longer feels compelling for bargain hunters who like raw speed and traditionally handsome designs with razor-thin screen bezels rather than distracting cutouts.