Hot new clearance deal makes the LG V35 ThinQ cheaper than ever on Amazon

Jul 28, 2020, 9:05 AM
When announcing the gorgeous 5G-enabled Velvet mid-ranger, LG made it sound like both its G and V series of high-end smartphones would go the way of the dodo. That means the early 2020-released V60 ThinQ is unlikely to ever get a direct sequel, but believe it or not, this might just be a great time to buy an older member of the dying breed.

That's because the unlocked LG V35 ThinQ with hands-free Alexa support is currently on sale at a whopping $600 off its $899.99 list price. The "catch" is you need an Amazon Prime membership before you can claim the killer new deal, which may well expire in the very near future.

It's pretty obvious that Amazon is trying to clear lingering inventory before discontinuing the two year-old device, just like B&H Photo Video did a couple of months back. Naturally, the e-commerce giant has reduced the arguably obscene price of the V35 multiple times in the past, never bringing it down quite so low until today.

Available in a single Aurora Black paint job, the 6-inch handset can freely be activated on your US carrier of choice, whether we're talking about T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, or even Sprint. Backed by a 1-year warranty as standard, the Prime Exclusive edition of the LG V35 ThinQ is still eligible for free Second Year coverage registration.

While no longer very impressive by 2020 flagship standards, the V35's spec sheet includes excellent highlights like a P-OLED screen with a top-notch resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels (and no actual notch), as well as a robust and decidedly premium design made to withstand water immersion and even the occasional drop on a hard surface.

Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 845 processor under the hood here is undoubtedly still faster than the latest mid-range chips powering many of today's best sub-$400 Android devices. Speaking of Android, the LG V35 ThinQ also runs the newest (stable) version of the world's most popular mobile OS, with none of its other specs and features impacting the handset's appeal to such a degree that this deal no longer feels compelling for bargain hunters who like raw speed and traditionally handsome designs with razor-thin screen bezels rather than distracting cutouts.

Related phones

V35 ThinQ
LG V35 ThinQ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.8
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 3 Reviews
$245 LG V35 ThinQ on
$700 LG V35 ThinQ on
  • Display 6.0 inches
    2880 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    LG UX UI

