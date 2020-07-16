LG's new bacteria-killing true wireless earbuds are available in the US at a reasonable price
Technically, the HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4 true wireless earbuds that the company formally announced a few weeks back are still listed on LG's official US website as "coming soon", just like the HBS-FN5W. But at the same time, you can already add the two former models to your cart and order them today in exchange for $149.99 and $99.99 respectively. Meanwhile, The Verge claims the HBS-FN5W variant will be priced at $129.99.
Coated in a single black hue, the three new members of the Tone Free roster are pretty much identical in almost all key departments. We're talking premium Meridian sound quality offered across the board, alongside noise reduction (which is not the same as active noise cancellation, mind you) and echo cancellation capabilities, IPX4 rating for protection against sweat and rain, fast charging, and a total of 18 hours of battery life (six as far as the solo earbuds are concerned).
The main differences are the HBS-FN6 case is enabled for both wireless charging and UVnano technology, with the HBS-FN5W retaining just the former functionality, and the ultra-affordable HBS-FN4 doing without both features.
That means that if you're a germaphobe excited about the prospect of your next true wireless earbuds being capable of killing 99.9 percent of bacteria while charging, you'll need to cough up the full 150 bucks. That's not so bad for some of the most unique AirPods alternatives on the market today, now, is it?