LG's new bacteria-killing true wireless earbuds are available in the US at a reasonable price





But that's actually not LG's case. The first member of the Tone Free family , unveiled around six months ago, looked nothing like the AirPods or AirPods Pro, undercutting the latter model at a recommended price of $199.99 with "advanced noise reduction" in tow, and perhaps more importantly, a truly innovative technology aimed at massively reducing bacteria on the earbud tips while charging.





Although undeniably quirky, the otherwise sleek HBS-FL7 headphones must have proven at least moderately successful. That's because LG has just released not one but two new Tone Free versions in the US while preparing to also put a third model up for grabs sometime "soon."













Coated in a single black hue, the three new members of the Tone Free roster are pretty much identical in almost all key departments. We're talking premium Meridian sound quality offered across the board, alongside noise reduction (which is not the same as active noise cancellation, mind you) and echo cancellation capabilities, IPX4 rating for protection against sweat and rain, fast charging, and a total of 18 hours of battery life (six as far as the solo earbuds are concerned).





The main differences are the HBS-FN6 case is enabled for both wireless charging and UVnano technology, with the HBS-FN5W retaining just the former functionality, and the ultra-affordable HBS-FN4 doing without both features.





That means that if you're a germaphobe excited about the prospect of your next true wireless earbuds being capable of killing 99.9 percent of bacteria while charging, you'll need to cough up the full 150 bucks. That's not so bad for some of the most unique AirPods alternatives on the market today, now, is it?



