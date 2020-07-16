Accessories LG Wearables Audio

LG's new bacteria-killing true wireless earbuds are available in the US at a reasonable price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 16, 2020, 8:28 AM
Even though Apple didn't technically invent the true wireless earbuds concept or pioneer the rapidly growing "hearables" industry the AirPods lineup has come to easily dominate, it's hard to deny a bunch of companies are taking their cues from said market leaders in terms of both designs and features nowadays.

But that's actually not LG's case. The first member of the Tone Free family, unveiled around six months ago, looked nothing like the AirPods or AirPods Pro, undercutting the latter model at a recommended price of $199.99 with "advanced noise reduction" in tow, and perhaps more importantly, a truly innovative technology aimed at massively reducing bacteria on the earbud tips while charging. 

Although undeniably quirky, the otherwise sleek HBS-FL7 headphones must have proven at least moderately successful. That's because LG has just released not one but two new Tone Free versions in the US while preparing to also put a third model up for grabs sometime "soon."

Technically, the HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4 true wireless earbuds that the company formally announced a few weeks back are still listed on LG's official US website as "coming soon", just like the HBS-FN5W. But at the same time, you can already add the two former models to your cart and order them today in exchange for $149.99 and $99.99 respectively. Meanwhile, The Verge claims the HBS-FN5W variant will be priced at $129.99.


Coated in a single black hue, the three new members of the Tone Free roster are pretty much identical in almost all key departments. We're talking premium Meridian sound quality offered across the board, alongside noise reduction (which is not the same as active noise cancellation, mind you) and echo cancellation capabilities, IPX4 rating for protection against sweat and rain, fast charging, and a total of 18 hours of battery life (six as far as the solo earbuds are concerned).

The main differences are the HBS-FN6 case is enabled for both wireless charging and UVnano technology, with the HBS-FN5W retaining just the former functionality, and the ultra-affordable HBS-FN4 doing without both features.

That means that if you're a germaphobe excited about the prospect of your next true wireless earbuds being capable of killing 99.9 percent of bacteria while charging, you'll need to cough up the full 150 bucks. That's not so bad for some of the most unique AirPods alternatives on the market today, now, is it?

