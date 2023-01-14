Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Highly accurate tipster says LG unit will assemble key part for Apple Watch in 2024

LG Apple Wearables Display
Highly accurate tipster says LG unit will assemble key part for Apple Watch in 2024
Last week we passed along two rumors regarding the future of the Apple Watch. One, from analyst Jeff Pu, said that the second-generation premium Apple Watch Ultra will arrive in 2023 or 2024 sporting a 2.1-inch micro-LED display (larger than the current 1.92-inch screen). The second bit of speculation came from highly accurate tipster Ross Young. The latter, who is co-founder, and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has excellent supply chain contacts especially when it comes to displays and panels.

Young tweeted that starting with the Apple Watch Series 11 in 2025, the non-Ultra timepieces will feature micro-LED screens as well. All 2022 Apple Watch models (Series 8 and Ultra) sport an LTPO OLED display. Micro-LED displays are backlit by extremely small light-emitting diodes that are only 0.002 inches wide. Such screens deliver darker blacks, brighter and more accurate colors, and better contrast without the fear of screen burn-in (which is a problem for OLED and LCD displays).


While Apple purchased micro-LED manufacturer LuxVue in 2014, it doesn't plan on handling the entire assembly process itself. A new tweet from Young says that LG Display is building a small line to assemble micro-LED backplanes for the Apple Watch. The line won't be ready to churn out micro-LEDs until the second half of 2024 and Young writes, "It is this small line that will likely assemble micro-LEDs from Apple for '25 launch. Apple won't do the full process."

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple will debut the micro-LED display with the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra in 2024. Apple wants to reduce its reliance on suppliers like Samsung and LG for screens and panels although Young's tweet reveals that the company will still have to deal with both firms to some degree.

We still expect Apple to release the Apple Watch Series 9 this year and the Apple Watch Series 10 in 2024. Apple's smartwatch was first released in April 2015.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon

Popular stories

Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are live, score an S23 Ultra deal!
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are live, score an S23 Ultra deal!
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 beast is on sale at a huge $400 discount with 5G and 512GB storage
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 beast is on sale at a huge $400 discount with 5G and 512GB storage
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless