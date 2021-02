Bendy screen for foldable Apple iPhone will allegedly be developed by LG

Over the years, LG has been rumored as a supplier of display panels for a foldable iPhone. There was a report in 2017 that LG had assembled a "task force" to work on such a component. Still, prototype foldable displays from LG and Samsung are allegedly being tested by Apple. Still, this isn't terribly shocking since the pair do ship OLED displays to Apple for the iPhone.









Apple has supposedly tested two different foldable iPhone prototypes. One is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold and uses a form factor that changes an iPhone into an iPad simply by opening the device like a book. The second form factor is a clamshell design similar to the Galaxy Z Flip . With this form factor, a device can fit easily in a pocket and when opened it becomes a large-screened phone with a tall and thin display. Those in the know say that Apple is leaning toward using the latter design.