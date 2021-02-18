Bendy screen for foldable Apple iPhone will allegedly be developed by LG
Back in September, we told you that Apple had reportedly ordered samples of foldable screens from Samsung. But according to the Chinese language version of Digitimes (via AppleInsider), sources inside Apple told it that LG is helping in the development of flexible panels. Once production of the screen starts, it isn't known whether LG will actually be supplying Apple with the panels. While it could be Samsung or LG that delivers these screens, or both, a dark horse candidate is BOE. The latter is already said to replace Samsung as the source of foldable panels for the Huawei Mate X2; the Chinese manufacturer's second-generation foldable will be unveiled on February 22nd.
A few days ago, we told you about the latest reports pertaining to a foldable iPhone. The device is rumored to sport a 7.3-inch to 7.6-inch OLED screen when opened. More interesting is that the report says the foldable iPhone will be the first handset created by Apple to support the Apple Pencil. Curremtly only compatible iPad models work with the digital writing instrument. The device is expected to launch in 2023 in bright, vivid colors. This suggests that Apple plans on marketing the device to younger consumers.