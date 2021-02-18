Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Samsung iOS LG Apple Display

Bendy screen for foldable Apple iPhone will allegedly be developed by LG

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 18, 2021, 1:25 AM
Bendy screen for foldable Apple iPhone will allegedly be developed by LG
Back in September, we told you that Apple had reportedly ordered samples of foldable screens from Samsung. But according to the Chinese language version of Digitimes (via AppleInsider), sources inside Apple told it that LG is helping in the development of flexible panels. Once production of the screen starts, it isn't known whether LG will actually be supplying Apple with the panels. While it could be Samsung or LG that delivers these screens, or both, a dark horse candidate is BOE. The latter is already said to replace Samsung as the source of foldable panels for the Huawei Mate X2; the Chinese manufacturer's second-generation foldable will be unveiled on February 22nd.

Over the years, LG has been rumored as a supplier of display panels for a foldable iPhone. There was a report in 2017 that LG had assembled a "task force" to work on such a component. Still, prototype foldable displays from LG and Samsung are allegedly being tested by Apple. Still, this isn't terribly shocking since the pair do ship OLED displays to Apple for the iPhone.


Apple has supposedly tested two different foldable iPhone prototypes. One is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold and uses a form factor that changes an iPhone into an iPad simply by opening the device like a book. The second form factor is a clamshell design similar to the Galaxy Z Flip. With this form factor, a device can fit easily in a pocket and when opened it becomes a large-screened phone with a tall and thin display. Those in the know say that Apple is leaning toward using the latter design.

A few days ago, we told you about the latest reports pertaining to a foldable iPhone. The device is rumored to sport a 7.3-inch to 7.6-inch OLED screen when opened. More interesting is that the report says the foldable iPhone will be the first handset created by Apple to support the Apple Pencil. Curremtly only compatible iPad models work with the digital writing instrument. The device is expected to launch in 2023 in bright, vivid colors. This suggests that Apple plans on marketing the device to younger consumers.

