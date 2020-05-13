The LG Stylo 6 is right around the corner with a sleek design, large screen, and 'all-day' battery





Of course, LG is not planning to sit idly by while Motorola gets to eat its lunch, with a Stylo 6 undoubtedly right around the corner. Rendered just a few days ago with a small notch and triple rear-facing shooter setup in tow, the handset is approaching its commercial debut on at least one US carrier.





We're talking about Boost Mobile, where some promotional materials were apparently handed out to employees in preparation for the LG Stylo 6 launch, revealing a number of key features and selling points.









First and foremost, this budget-friendly bad boy is predictably set to increase the usable screen real estate of its forerunner, jumping from 6.2 to 6.8 inches while retaining an FHD+ pixel count of around 2200 x 1080 and possibly keeping the overall dimensions in check thanks to that aforementioned waterdrop-style notch replacing the good old fashioned bezels of the Stylo 5





The triple camera system on the back of the LG Stylo 6 will apparently combine a 13MP primary snapper, 5MP wide angle lens, and 5MP depth sensor, which is certainly better than the single 13MP shooter offered by the Stylo 5 but might not be enough to give the 48 + 16 + 2MP camera arrangement on the Moto G Stylus a run for its money.





Speaking of money, we sure hope the LG Stylo 6 will be able to undercut its direct rival, as it's also only set to pack a 3GB RAM count and 64GB internal storage space, compared to the 4 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room provided by the $300 Moto G Stylus. For what it's worth, the LG Stylo 6 looks bound to match the 4,000mAh battery capacity of the Moto G Stylus.







