LG Android Boost

The LG Stylo 6 is right around the corner with a sleek design, large screen, and 'all-day' battery

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 13, 2020, 1:30 AM
The LG Stylo 6 is right around the corner with a sleek design, large screen, and 'all-day' battery
Until last month, LG had absolutely no competition in the pen-wielding mid-range smartphone segment, which wasn't even an actual market segment because of that. But now you've got the Moto G Stylus backing last year's LG Stylo 5 into a corner with a surprisingly sleek design, respectable Snapdragon 665 processor, three rear-facing cameras, and a more than decent 4,000mAh battery, all available at a reasonable price of $300 (even less if you're willing to opt for upfront carrier activation).

Of course, LG is not planning to sit idly by while Motorola gets to eat its lunch, with a Stylo 6 undoubtedly right around the corner. Rendered just a few days ago with a small notch and triple rear-facing shooter setup in tow, the handset is approaching its commercial debut on at least one US carrier.

We're talking about Boost Mobile, where some promotional materials were apparently handed out to employees in preparation for the LG Stylo 6 launch, revealing a number of key features and selling points.

 

First and foremost, this budget-friendly bad boy is predictably set to increase the usable screen real estate of its forerunner, jumping from 6.2 to 6.8 inches while retaining an FHD+ pixel count of around 2200 x 1080 and possibly keeping the overall dimensions in check thanks to that aforementioned waterdrop-style notch replacing the good old fashioned bezels of the Stylo 5.

The triple camera system on the back of the LG Stylo 6 will apparently combine a 13MP primary snapper, 5MP wide angle lens, and 5MP depth sensor, which is certainly better than the single 13MP shooter offered by the Stylo 5 but might not be enough to give the 48 + 16 + 2MP camera arrangement on the Moto G Stylus a run for its money. 

Speaking of money, we sure hope the LG Stylo 6 will be able to undercut its direct rival, as it's also only set to pack a 3GB RAM count and 64GB internal storage space, compared to the 4 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room provided by the $300 Moto G Stylus. For what it's worth, the LG Stylo 6 looks bound to match the 4,000mAh battery capacity of the Moto G Stylus. 

By the way, the LG Stylo 5 initially saw daylight last year on Cricket Wireless before gradually expanding to Boost Mobile, Sprint, Metro, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T, so we definitely wouldn't rule out a discreet LG Stylo 6 debut taking place at Boost in the next few days or so.

Thanks for the anonymous tip! 

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Leak strongly suggests that a 5G Apple iPad Pro could arrive this year or next
Leak strongly suggests that a 5G Apple iPad Pro could arrive this year or next
Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite with $1,100 price and some downgrades possibly in the works
Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite with $1,100 price and some downgrades possibly in the works
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more
OnePlus 8 Pro battery test complete: 120Hz vs 60Hz
OnePlus 8 Pro battery test complete: 120Hz vs 60Hz
Apple Glasses AR headset to resemble traditional glasses, support 5G
Apple Glasses AR headset to resemble traditional glasses, support 5G
Moto G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite vs G8 battery test complete: Record breakers!
Moto G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite vs G8 battery test complete: Record breakers!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!

Popular stories

T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless