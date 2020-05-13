The LG Stylo 6 is right around the corner with a sleek design, large screen, and 'all-day' battery
We're talking about Boost Mobile, where some promotional materials were apparently handed out to employees in preparation for the LG Stylo 6 launch, revealing a number of key features and selling points.
First and foremost, this budget-friendly bad boy is predictably set to increase the usable screen real estate of its forerunner, jumping from 6.2 to 6.8 inches while retaining an FHD+ pixel count of around 2200 x 1080 and possibly keeping the overall dimensions in check thanks to that aforementioned waterdrop-style notch replacing the good old fashioned bezels of the Stylo 5.
The triple camera system on the back of the LG Stylo 6 will apparently combine a 13MP primary snapper, 5MP wide angle lens, and 5MP depth sensor, which is certainly better than the single 13MP shooter offered by the Stylo 5 but might not be enough to give the 48 + 16 + 2MP camera arrangement on the Moto G Stylus a run for its money.
Speaking of money, we sure hope the LG Stylo 6 will be able to undercut its direct rival, as it's also only set to pack a 3GB RAM count and 64GB internal storage space, compared to the 4 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room provided by the $300 Moto G Stylus. For what it's worth, the LG Stylo 6 looks bound to match the 4,000mAh battery capacity of the Moto G Stylus.
By the way, the LG Stylo 5 initially saw daylight last year on Cricket Wireless before gradually expanding to Boost Mobile, Sprint, Metro, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T, so we definitely wouldn't rule out a discreet LG Stylo 6 debut taking place at Boost in the next few days or so.
Thanks for the anonymous tip!