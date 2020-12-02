Here's how Android apps will work on rollable phones, including LG's

Android apps automatically adjust to rollable displays





More importantly, the emulator update provides a glimpse at the UI that can be expected on upcoming rollable smartphones. It also shows off apps interacting with the display, confirming that they will automatically adapt to the size and aspect ratio like most modern websites.





A new update to the Android emulator inside Google’s Android Studio has added support for a 7.4-inch rollable smartphone. When rolled out, the screen boasts a 2428 x 1600p resolution, but if you’re looking for a smaller size, the device also gives you the option of using it as a traditional smartphone. In that case, the resolution stands at 2428 x 1080p, which is a pretty tall aspect ratio.In addition to these options, there is an intermediate display setting too. It’s designed for when you want something that’s neither too big nor too small and offers a 2428 x 1366p resolution.