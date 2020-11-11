Déjà vu: HTC reports yet another quarterly loss



Moving forward, the company will continue focusing its efforts on the VR business it has built up over the past decade. Some smartphone releases are likely, but a return to the company the world once knew is unlikely.

On the upside, the company’s losses shrank from NT$2.36 billion ($83 million) a year earlier to NT$1.41 billion ($49 million), although its operating margin still stood at an appalling -103.1%.