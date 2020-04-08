T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint LG Android Deals

The G9 ThinQ might not happen, so why not get the LG G8 ThinQ at a crazy low price?

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 08, 2020, 3:06 PM
As part of its latest attempt at breathing new life into a slowly dying mobile business, LG is widely expected to nix the high-end G series and release an as-yet-unnamed upper mid-range handset with 5G connectivity in lieu of the oft-rumored G9 ThinQ flagship next month.

That means the no-nonsense V60 ThinQ 5G is set to remain the company's one and only flagship model... until the V70 ThinQ inevitably arrives. But if 5G speeds and things like Dual Screen support are not that important to you, last year's G8 ThinQ might still prove a smart buy... at the right price.

Available for as much as $850 back in the day in a US unlocked variant, the Snapdragon 855 powerhouse has unsurprisingly scored numerous discounts in recent months at major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video. Curiously enough, the 6.1-inch phone currently goes for $700 on Amazon and $650 and up at Best Buy, while B&H appears to have silently discontinued the LG G8 ThinQ at some point in the recent past.

All that makes the newest deal from top-rated eBay seller QuickShipElectronics that much more attractive, despite the slowly advancing age of this not-so-well-reviewed high-ender. The "open box" device on sale alongside a 1-year warranty can be had in exchange for only $309 in a "limited quantity."

Keep in mind that the US unlocked handset will be shipped without its original packaging, but all the original accessories will be included and the cosmetic condition of the ultra-affordable smartphone should be essentially flawless. 

At a little over three Benjamins, this bad boy can certainly take on the likes of the Google Pixel 3a or the freshly released Moto G Stylus, packing 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space in addition to the aforementioned state-of-the-art SoC from last year. 

Gimmicky Air Motion and Hand ID technologies aside, the LG G8 ThinQ definitely has plenty of cool or at least respectable things going for it, including a high-res P-OLED display, premium water-resistant construction, a not-too-shabby 3,500mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging capabilities, two more than decent rear-facing cameras, a microSD card slot, and yes, even a good old fashioned headphone jack.

G8 ThinQ
LG G8 ThinQ

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$460 LG G8 ThinQ on
$350 LG G8 ThinQ on
  • Display 6.1 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

