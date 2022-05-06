One of the most feature-packed Lenovo tablets around is on sale at a crazy low price





Luckily for the company's hardcore fans on a budget, that arguably excessive price point didn't stick... at all, as the decidedly unconventional 13-inch giant went up for grabs stateside at a cool 10 percent discount roughly eight months ago.









The Yoga Tab 13's makers themselves are charging a ridiculously low $359.99 for the jumbo-sized Android 11 slate with a built-in kickstand and micro-HDMI port, allowing bargain hunters to shave an unprecedented 47 percent off this bad boy's aforementioned "regular" price.





While those two features clearly set the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 apart from all the other contenders for the title of best tablet money can buy in 2022 , stuff like a generous 8 gigs of RAM paired with 128GB internal storage space, 30W charging capabilities, up to 12 hours of battery life, and a quartet of powerful JBL speakers supporting Dolby Atmos technology may actually do more to seal the deal for many "everyday" tablet users.





This is a pretty much unrivaled spec sheet in the sub-$400 category, especially when you also consider the high-end (ish) Snapdragon 870 processor and the 2K (2160 x 1350) resolution of that large 13-inch LTPS screen.





Basically, the kickstand and HDMI connectivity are the cherries on top of a unique value proposition cake, adding a couple of welcomed final touches to an extraordinary productivity and entertainment equation with different content viewing modes and the ability to quickly and seamlessly turn your Yoga Tab 13 into a sharp second display for your good old fashioned laptop. And all of that can be yours right now for well under four Benjamins. Don't you just love the diversity of the Android ecosystem on days like this?

Considering its very stiff competition and the relatively modest mainstream popularity of high-end Android tablets... not manufactured by Samsung, Lenovo was definitely a little overly ambitious when slapping the Yoga Tab 13 with a $679.99 price tag.