Insane new deal drops the unconventional Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 below $400

If you're not willing to spend at least six Benjamins on a more impressive than ever 10.9-inch slate aiming to replace your good old fashioned laptop, you might be interested in coughing up as little as $390 for an Android tablet that's basically the size of a notebook computer... minus the built-in keyboard.









But the latest deal is absolutely mind-blowing, slashing an unprecedented and completely unrivaled 290 bucks off the aforementioned MSRP of this very well-rounded giant. All you need to do is ignore the "ANNUALTABS" e-coupon code currently promoted on Lenovo's official US website and use "LENOVOEMPCLEAR22" instead... while you can.





If you're quick (and lucky), you'll be able to pay just $389.99 for a huge 13-inch screen with a decent resolution of 2160 x 1350 pixels (and mediocre 60Hz refresh rate support), 8 gigs of RAM paired with 128GB internal storage, a solid battery life of up to 12 hours of continuous use equipped with 30W fast charging, and four awesome JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.





Powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor that's certainly not bad... for the sub-$400 segment, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 stands out from a crowd of otherwise very similar Android tablets with a kickstand that looks like it could occasionally come in handy for gaming, video playing, and even video chatting purposes, and more importantly, an extremely rare micro-HDMI port that can turn your slate into a secondary display for your laptop.

