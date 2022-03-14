 Insane new deal drops the unconventional Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 below $400 - PhoneArena

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View

Deals

Insane new deal drops the unconventional Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 below $400

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Insane new deal drops the unconventional Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 below $400
While we can certainly expect the hot new Apple M1-based iPad Air 5 to join the similarly powerful third-gen iPad Pro 11 and fifth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 at the top of our list of the best tablets to buy in 2022, folks on tighter budgets already know they'll have to make some compromises.

If you're not willing to spend at least six Benjamins on a more impressive than ever 10.9-inch slate aiming to replace your good old fashioned laptop, you might be interested in coughing up as little as $390 for an Android tablet that's basically the size of a notebook computer... minus the built-in keyboard.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Snapdragon 870, Micro-HDMI Port

$290 off (43%)
$389 99
$679 99
Buy at Lenovo

We're talking about the decidedly unconventional Lenovo Yoga Tab 13, which went on sale stateside less than seven months ago at a little over $600. That was marked down right off the bat from a $679.99 list price, so we weren't exactly shocked to see the device manufacturer offer deeper discounts a couple of times after that.

But the latest deal is absolutely mind-blowing, slashing an unprecedented and completely unrivaled 290 bucks off the aforementioned MSRP of this very well-rounded giant. All you need to do is ignore the "ANNUALTABS" e-coupon code currently promoted on Lenovo's official US website and use "LENOVOEMPCLEAR22" instead... while you can.

If you're quick (and lucky), you'll be able to pay just $389.99 for a huge 13-inch screen with a decent resolution of 2160 x 1350 pixels (and mediocre 60Hz refresh rate support), 8 gigs of RAM paired with 128GB internal storage, a solid battery life of up to 12 hours of continuous use equipped with 30W fast charging, and four awesome JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.

Powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor that's certainly not bad... for the sub-$400 segment, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 stands out from a crowd of otherwise very similar Android tablets with a kickstand that looks like it could occasionally come in handy for gaming, video playing, and even video chatting purposes, and more importantly, an extremely rare micro-HDMI port that can turn your slate into a secondary display for your laptop.

