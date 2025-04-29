The budget Lenovo Tab Plus remains a hit at 28% off with this top promo
Want an entertainment device with sound that's good enough to rival the best Galaxy slates but doesn't cost as much? Consider the Lenovo Tab Plus. Boasting an impressive eight-speaker JBL audio system, this budget device rivals many of the best tablets on the sound quality front. Plus, it costs just $349.99 in its 8/256GB variant.
We've tried and tested this Lenovo slate (see our Lenovo Tab Plus review for reference) and found it a surprisingly well-rounded option for undemanding users. First off, it features an 11.5-inch 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is decently bright for comfortable indoor use.
While it may not have the most impressive display or processor, the Tab Plus emphasizes audio quality like few other alternatives. As mentioned, it boasts a staggering number of speakers, which are Dolby Atmos optimized and capable enough to fill a room with quality sound. You may need to optimize the EQ settings to maximize your audio experience, so keep that in mind.
Let's not forget about the built-in kickstand. Similarly to Microsoft tablets, this bad boy makes your streaming time hands-free — and way more enjoyable.
In all, the Lenovo Tab Plus is a perfect choice for casual use. It checks most boxes and doesn't cost way too much. And if you take advantage of Lenovo's ongoing promo, you can get it at an even cheaper price.
But you can still get it at an even more affordable price as Lenovo's featured deal continues to rock. The promo in question has been active for some time, saving you 28% on the budget Android tablet. In case you're wondering, that brings the model down to $251.99, an unmissable asking price.
Inside, you have a MediaTek Helio G99 chip, which handles daily tasks just fine. Sure, it's far less powerful than the best Android tablets, but it gets the job done well enough. Plus, the device features a PC mode that lets you open multiple apps in windows and multitask.
