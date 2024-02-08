The simply named Lenovo Tab Plus leaks in high-quality renders with a somewhat unusual design





While it's not entirely clear how this thing will connect to all those existing products, that very simple and straightforward moniker suggests Lenovo could overhaul its tablet family and start from scratch as far as branding is concerned. While it's not entirely clear how this thing will connect to all those existing products, that very simple and straightforward moniker suggests Lenovo could overhaul its tablet family and start from scratch as far as branding is concerned.









Of course, that's mere guesswork on our part, and unfortunately, there's not a lot that we can tell you about the spec sheet of the upcoming Lenovo Tab Plus at this time. Leaked in a bunch of gloriously high-quality renders by the folks over at Windows Report , this definitely looks like a 10-inch+ Android affair at first glance, but other than that, we know nothing for sure about screen size and resolution, processing power, memory, battery capacity, etc., etc.





What seems pretty obvious is a family resemblance (of sorts) with the 2021-released Yoga Tab 11 . Instead of the cylindrical stand of its forerunner (of sorts), the Lenovo Tab Plus appears to adopt a slightly subtler solution for integrating a design element that many prospective buyers are likely to find quite convenient.





This time around, half of the tablet is thicker than the rest of the body, which sounds... weird and potentially obnoxious but really doesn't look that uncomfortable or intrusive on the user experience. The idea here is to make the Lenovo Tab Plus as easy to prop up and use on a table or desk as possible without drawing too much attention to its built-in stand.









Hopefully, that chunkier half will also accommodate a larger-than-usual battery capable of further setting this puppy apart from today's Android tablet crowd. The size of the screen bezels, while not exactly gargantuan, and the overall design language complete with a single rear-facing camera suggest we're dealing with a mid-range device here, which also makes us hopeful of a competitive price point.





There are no words on when the Lenovo Tab Plus might be formally unveiled or commercially released, but there's rarely this type of smoke without imminent fire in the mid-range Android tablet segment nowadays. There are no words on when the Lenovo Tab Plus might be formally unveiled or commercially released, but there's rarely this type of smoke without imminent fire in the mid-rangesegment nowadays.