Amazon is selling the super-sized Lenovo Tab P12 at an unbelievably deep discount

Popular companies cut a lot of corners on affordable tablets, so if you want a tablet that offers a lot for the money, the Lenovo Tab P12 has crashed to a very low price on Amazon.





The Tab P12 punches above its price in build quality and utility. It's a premium-looking tablet with a large 12.7-inch screen and while it doesn't have high a refresh rate, it has a high resolution of 2944 x 1840, so it's incredibly sharp.





The slate pumps out loud and clear sound, thanks to its four Dolby Atmos-tuned JBL speakers.





Lenovo Tab P12 8GB 128GB 12.7-inch screen | Mediatek Dimensity 7050 chip | microSD slot | 10,200mAh battery $70 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





It's powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7050 chip and while it's not as fast as top high-end tablets , it provides adequate performance for tablet-y tasks. While it's natural to get carried away with exorbitantly priced tablets with blistering fast chips, the truth is that these days it's nearly impossible to make a mid-range tablet so slow that it will make you want to throw it at the wall out of frustration.





For browsing the internet, reading, using social media apps, and multitasking, this tablet is quite smooth. What's more, there's even a dedicated reading mode which makes text easier on the eyes.





And while this tablet will not replace your laptop, it's powerful enough for light tasks like document editing. Like Samsung's premium slates, the Tab P12 also comes with a free stylus, the Tab Pen Plus stylus, which you will appreciate if you are into handwritten notes or are a student who draws diagrams as part of coursework.





The 8GB/128GB Tab P12 retails for $349.99 but you can save $70 on it right now on Amazon. This is one of the best deals we have seen on the base model and if you want to get a capable tablet with a large screen and free stylus, the P12 is your best bet.