Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Amazon is selling the super-sized Lenovo Tab P12 at an unbelievably deep discount

Tablets Deals Lenovo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon is selling the super-sized Lenovo Tab P12 at an unbelievably deep discount
Popular companies cut a lot of corners on affordable tablets, so if you want a tablet that offers a lot for the money, the Lenovo Tab P12 has crashed to a very low price on Amazon.

The Tab P12 punches above its price in build quality and utility. It's a premium-looking tablet with a large 12.7-inch screen and while it doesn't have high a refresh rate, it has a high resolution of 2944 x 1840, so it's incredibly sharp.

The slate pumps out loud and clear sound, thanks to its four Dolby Atmos-tuned JBL speakers.

Lenovo Tab P12 8GB 128GB

12.7-inch screen | Mediatek Dimensity 7050 chip | microSD slot | 10,200mAh battery
$70 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

It's powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7050 chip and while it's not as fast as top high-end tablets, it provides adequate performance for tablet-y tasks. While it's natural to get carried away with exorbitantly priced tablets with blistering fast chips, the truth is that these days it's nearly impossible to make a mid-range tablet so slow that it will make you want to throw it at the wall out of frustration.

For browsing the internet, reading, using social media apps, and multitasking, this tablet is quite smooth. What's more, there's even a dedicated reading mode which makes text easier on the eyes. 

And while this tablet will not replace your laptop, it's powerful enough for light tasks like document editing. Like Samsung's premium slates, the Tab P12 also comes with a free stylus, the Tab Pen Plus stylus, which you will appreciate if you are into handwritten notes or are a student who draws diagrams as part of coursework.

The 8GB/128GB Tab P12 retails for $349.99 but you can save $70 on it right now on Amazon. This is one of the best deals we have seen on the base model and if you want to get a capable tablet with a large screen and free stylus, the P12 is your best bet.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer

Latest News

Apple Pencil 3 could be the first to support the Find My feature
Apple Pencil 3 could be the first to support the Find My feature
Samsung's Galaxy S24 series has already broken two sales records in two big markets
Samsung's Galaxy S24 series has already broken two sales records in two big markets
Google Chat might finally let you send voice messages
Google Chat might finally let you send voice messages
Netflix CEO explains why there will be no dedicated Netflix app for Vision Pro at launch
Netflix CEO explains why there will be no dedicated Netflix app for Vision Pro at launch
RedMagic phones finally get a beta testing program in the US
RedMagic phones finally get a beta testing program in the US
The Moto G04 and G24 are better than you think. Here's why
The Moto G04 and G24 are better than you think. Here's why
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless