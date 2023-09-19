The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 can still be yours at a bargain price at these retailers
If you’re looking for a portable source of entertainment at a bargain price, you’ve come to the right place. The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11, the Android slate for the whole family, is still available at a lower price at several merchants. So, if you missed the chance to get the 256GB configuration for under $280 at Best Buy, you still have some time to pull the trigger.
Right off the bat, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 strikes as more of a family-oriented device than a portable gaming powerhouse. You won’t see it listed in our best Android tablets article. That said, it’s not all doom and gloom, for the device is still good enough to make the ideal source of casual entertainment, especially now that you can get it at a lower price.
The Lenovo tablet also comes with some reminders of the past – there’s a dedicated microSD card slot. For those who have no idea what that is – it allows you to increase the storage capacity of your tablet to up to 512GB.
Although the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 doesn’t feature an ultra-powerful processor like the ones powering high-end slates, the octa-core MediaTek processor is decidedly good for its price range. You shouldn’t experience any hiccups with light apps, but more demanding gaming titles and creative apps may slow it down substantially.
Lenovo packed a 7,500mAh battery on deck that’s advertised to last some 15 hours on a single charge. In addition, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 runs on the slightly outdated Android 11 out of the box, but that’s to be expected of a device that first hit the shelves back in 2021.
We first told you about the 20% discount at the merchant a few weeks ago. Back then, the Lenovo tablet was available at a lower price at the official Lenovo store as well. Now, the Lenovo deal is gone and forgotten, but another option at Walmart might spike your interest. Presently, the merchant sells the 128GB slate for $264.98.
