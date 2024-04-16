Lenovo's Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 doorbuster deal is back with a bang, letting you get an entertainment tablet on the cheap

Up Next:
We all love ultra-powerful tablets like the Galaxy Tab S8+, which is discounted by a whopping $350 on Amazon at the moment, but if you intend to use your slate mainly for entertainment, we suggest going for the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen).
Currently, the 128GB version of this handsome fella is available at a sweet $130 discount on Lenovo.com and can be yours for $299.99 instead of $429.99. This is the same deal we saw on the tablet back in February, and we are happy to welcome it with open arms once again.
Powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chipset and 8GB of RAM, the slate has enough power to handle daily tasks such as web browsing and video streaming without issues. Additionally, it can run demanding games like Genshin Impact, but not at their highest graphical settings.
The tablet also packs an 11.2-inch OLED screen with a 2560 x 1536p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. On top of that, it supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision and comes with 4 stereo speakers tuned by JBL. So, we can safely say that this bad boy is great for watching your favorite movies and TV series on the cheap.
On the software front, the tablet comes with Android 12 out of the box — given that it was released in 2022. However, it's upgradable to Android 14 and will receive security updates for more than a year, so it still has some life left.
The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) may not be among the best tablets you can buy right now, but it's a real bargain at its current price. So, don't waste time and snatch one through this deal now!
Moreover, the impressive 8000mAh battery on board should be able to provide you with up to 14 hours of video streaming or 9 hours of continuous web browsing on a single charge.
