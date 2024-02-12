Doorbuster deal makes the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 your weapon of choice against boredom

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 (128GB): now $130 off! Lenovo's Android-powered Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) with a 120Hz 11.2-Inch display is up for grabs at a steeply discounted price through this doorbuster deal at the official store. The slate features an octa-core MediaTek processor and four JBL speakers. Get it now and save $130. $130 off (30%) $299 99 $429 99 Buy at Lenovo



All things considered, the Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 might not be a top pick at its regular price. After all, it has plenty of more contemporary competitors offering just as reasonable performance and compatibility. However, now that it can be yours at a hefty $130 off its price tag, it might be way more attractive, especially to those of you who don’t need a super buffed-up spec list. While it may not be among the best tablets on the market, this bad boy actually isn’t half bad for its price range. For one thing, it gives you gorgeous cinematics with its 11.2-inch 2.5K OLED screen. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ make all your favorite TV shows look extra crisp and vivid. The Lenovo tablet also boasts a JBL quad-speaker system to deliver an immersive cinematic sound you can enjoy.Under the hood, the Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 has an octa-core MediaTek processor that works great for the tablet’s price range. The chipset integrated here gives you decent mid-range performance rivaling that of the more expensive Galaxy Tab S9 FE This bad boy also runs on Android 12 out of the box and supports OS updates until Android 14 . Security-wise, you should get security updates for more than a year. Lenovo completes the package with an 8,000mAh battery in a super slim and lightweight body, giving you ultimate portability but not at the expense of battery life.All things considered, the Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 might not be a top pick at its regular price. After all, it has plenty of more contemporary competitors offering just as reasonable performance and compatibility. However, now that it can be yours at a hefty $130 off its price tag, it might be way more attractive, especially to those of you who don’t need a super buffed-up spec list.

Looking for affordable ways to fight off boredom? This super-cool Lenovo deal comes to your rescue, offering you none other than the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 as your weapon of choice against monotony. Right now, one of the best Lenovo tablets is enjoying an extra spicy $130 price cut, landing it at a much more reasonable price!About a month ago, during Lenovo.com’s weekend sale, the slate boasted a slightly higher markdown of 35%. Aside from that promo, we practically haven’t seen the 2nd Gen Tab P11 Pro at steep discounts since the Black Friday festivities, when the official store launched the 30% discount we now see. In other words, now’s definitely a great time to pull the trigger on this fantastic offer and stream boredom away with your favorite TV shows.