Amazon is running an outstanding pair of unbeatable Lenovo Tab P11 Plus deals

that





What's far more important right now for Android enthusiasts on tight budgets is there are two different and equally great ways to save big on a more than respectable 11-inch giant with a premium metal design, reasonably thin screen bezels, quad speaker sound system, "all-day" battery life, and decent processing power.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Wi-Fi Only, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Gray $50 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Wi-Fi Only, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Gray, Keyboard and Pen Included $120 off (29%) Buy at Amazon





To be perfectly clear, that's the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus we're talking about, and if the above description is enough to pique your interest, you might want to head over to Amazon.com as soon as possible and order your choice of a solo 4GB RAM variant with 128 gigs of internal storage space at 50 bucks under its $249.99 list price or a 6 gig memory-packing model sold alongside a keyboard and pen for $120 less than usual.





The latter bundle normally costs $419.99, including a slate that accommodates 128GB of data of its own locally while also supporting external microSD expansion. If this hefty 29 percent discount happens to feel familiar, that's probably because Amazon offered it once before ... for a very limited time.





You almost certainly don't have a lot of time to claim the renewed promotion now either, and unfortunately, it's already too late to receive this 3-in-1 package by Christmas. On the bright side, if you hurry, you can at least have the tablet, productivity-enhancing keyboard, and creativity-encouraging stylus before the year ends, which is sadly not what we can say about the Tab P11 Plus by itself in a 4/128GB configuration.





That one can only be delivered in January, suggesting very strong demand that could end up depleting Amazon's inventory completely in a matter of days (or even mere hours). Bottom line, if you're into affordable Android tablets with generous screen real estate, 2K content playing support, and an overall extremely well-balanced list of features, you shouldn't waste any more time and pull the trigger ASAP.

If you're a little confused by Lenovo's extensive tablet roster nowadays, don't worry, so are we. But at the end of the day, the differences between the Tab P11 Plus, Tab P11 Pro, and Tab P11 Pro Gen 2, for instance, are notimportant.