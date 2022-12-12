Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

Amazon is running an outstanding pair of unbeatable Lenovo Tab P11 Plus deals

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon is running an outstanding pair of unbeatable Lenovo Tab P11 Plus deals
If you're a little confused by Lenovo's extensive tablet roster nowadays, don't worry, so are we. But at the end of the day, the differences between the Tab P11 Plus, Tab P11 Pro, and Tab P11 Pro Gen 2, for instance, are not that important.

What's far more important right now for Android enthusiasts on tight budgets is there are two different and equally great ways to save big on a more than respectable 11-inch giant with a premium metal design, reasonably thin screen bezels, quad speaker sound system, "all-day" battery life, and decent processing power.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

Wi-Fi Only, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Gray
$50 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

Wi-Fi Only, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Gray, Keyboard and Pen Included
$120 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

To be perfectly clear, that's the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus we're talking about, and if the above description is enough to pique your interest, you might want to head over to Amazon.com as soon as possible and order your choice of a solo 4GB RAM variant with 128 gigs of internal storage space at 50 bucks under its $249.99 list price or a 6 gig memory-packing model sold alongside a keyboard and pen for $120 less than usual.

The latter bundle normally costs $419.99, including a slate that accommodates 128GB of data of its own locally while also supporting external microSD expansion. If this hefty 29 percent discount happens to feel familiar, that's probably because Amazon offered it once before... for a very limited time.

You almost certainly don't have a lot of time to claim the renewed promotion now either, and unfortunately, it's already too late to receive this 3-in-1 package by Christmas. On the bright side, if you hurry, you can at least have the tablet, productivity-enhancing keyboard, and creativity-encouraging stylus before the year ends, which is sadly not what we can say about the Tab P11 Plus by itself in a 4/128GB configuration.

That one can only be delivered in January, suggesting very strong demand that could end up depleting Amazon's inventory completely in a matter of days (or even mere hours). Bottom line, if you're into affordable Android tablets with generous screen real estate, 2K content playing support, and an overall extremely well-balanced list of features, you shouldn't waste any more time and pull the trigger ASAP.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube finally gets widgets on Android for faster searching and browsing
YouTube finally gets widgets on Android for faster searching and browsing
Which 2022 phone has the best sound? We turned it into a drinking game! (iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro, S22 Ultra and more)
Which 2022 phone has the best sound? We turned it into a drinking game! (iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro, S22 Ultra and more)
The OnePlus 11 will indeed come with a 100W charger
The OnePlus 11 will indeed come with a 100W charger
Last year's OnePlus 9 is THE affordable powerhouse to beat right now at a measly $300
Last year's OnePlus 9 is THE affordable powerhouse to beat right now at a measly $300
Is this the perfect smartphone camera? 1-inch sensor phone with Leica colors dominates iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Is this the perfect smartphone camera? 1-inch sensor phone with Leica colors dominates iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple might secure number one spot on the market in Q4 2022, leave Samsung second
Apple might secure number one spot on the market in Q4 2022, leave Samsung second

Popular stories

Watch first images from the 1-inch phone camera menace that promises to destroy iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Watch first images from the 1-inch phone camera menace that promises to destroy iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas
Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas
Dish finally goes for the big three's jugular with $25-a-month unlimited 5G Boost Infinite plan
Dish finally goes for the big three's jugular with $25-a-month unlimited 5G Boost Infinite plan
13 years after the Steve Jobs iPad, Apple to copy Pixel Tablet design, making the best iPad ever?
13 years after the Steve Jobs iPad, Apple to copy Pixel Tablet design, making the best iPad ever?
Apple's portable powerhouse iPad mini 2021 is on sale at a deep discount
Apple's portable powerhouse iPad mini 2021 is on sale at a deep discount
Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available at an outrageously good price with store credit on top
Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available at an outrageously good price with store credit on top
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless