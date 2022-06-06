 Versatile Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 with pen drops to crazy low price - PhoneArena
Versatile Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 with pen drops to crazy low price

Deals
Versatile Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 with pen drops to crazy low price
Despite sitting in fourth place in global tablet shipments as of the first quarter of this year, it feels like Lenovo is getting more attention for its versatile Chromebooks and Yoga Tabs of late than Apple, Samsung, and Amazon are generating as far as iPads, Galaxy Tabs, and Fire slates are concerned respectively.

That's because there's a killer new deal offered on an already affordable Lenovo tab practically every couple of weeks or so nowadays, with the latest such promotion seeing the Yoga Tab 11 drop from a $369.99 list price to just $199.99 with a Precision Pen 2 bundled in.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11

4GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Storm Grey, Lenovo Precision Pen 2 Included
$170 off (46%)
$199 99
$369 99
Buy at Lenovo

This aptly named 11-inch mid-ranger saw daylight less than a year ago with a reasonably powerful MediaTek Helio G90T processor under its hood, going on a special sale a few months back at a reduced price of $239.99 by itself.

It's obviously needless to highlight that the new promo is much better, with the included Lenovo Precision Pen 2 probably not rivaling Samsung's S Pen in terms of accuracy or overall performance while still undoubtedly improving the convenience of the Yoga Tab 11 by allowing you to take handwritten notes, draw, and sketch with "next-level" pressure sensitivity and tilt detection.

Even if said writing accessory wouldn't be included, this is an Android device providing undeniably great value for your 200 bucks, with a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, microSD support, up to 15 hours of video playback time between battery charges, 20W fast charging capabilities, no less than four JBL speakers, and a sharp LCD screen with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.

Granted, you can definitely do better than 4 gigs of RAM... at a higher price point, and the software support might prove spotty, but this bad boy has no clear alternative in Apple's industry-leading iPad "ecosystem" while also eclipsing the best Samsung tablets available on a tight budget. Oh, and did we mention the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 comes with a built-in stainless steel kickstand for a touch of multimedia versatility as well? That's another thing Samsung and Apple can't really rival at the moment. 
