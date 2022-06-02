 Lenovo's newest 2-in-1 tablet is already on sale at an unbeatable price (with keyboard) - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Lenovo's newest 2-in-1 tablet is already on sale at an unbeatable price (with keyboard)

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo's newest 2-in-1 tablet is already on sale at an unbeatable price (with keyboard)
After an unlikely resurgence during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, the tablet market has started to shrink again in the last few quarters as more and more people returned to their "normal" work habits.

That's obviously bad news for companies like Apple, Samsung, Amazon, Lenovo, Huawei, and Microsoft, but not necessarily so for folks who still need portable and (often) affordable computing devices for a variety of use cases.

More and more tablets from basically all of the aforementioned brands (yes, even Apple) seem to be getting deeper price cuts than usual, presumably at least in part due to a recent decline in global demand. Today, for instance, marks the third time in just the last month alone that a Lenovo Chromebook with an already solid value for money factor drops to a lower than ever price.

Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet 3

11-Inch 2K Touchscreen, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Detachable Keyboard Included
$110 off (30%)
$259 99
$369 99
Buy at Lenovo

We're talking about three different models, mind you, with the latest to score a hefty discount also being the newest member of the Chromebook Duet family. Internationally unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona back in February, this versatile 11-inch slate barely went up for sale stateside a couple of weeks ago at a reasonable $369.99 with a detachable keyboard bundled in.

Believe it or not, both the Chrome OS-powered tablet and productivity-enhancing keyboard can now be had in exchange for a grand total of only $259.99, likely setting a new record of some kind for the fastest great discount offered on a great-looking device (at least on paper).

By no means an iPad Air or iPad Pro rival in terms of raw speed, this thing is probably powerful enough to hold its own against many of the best Android tablets out there thanks to a Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 processor.

The 11 (or rather 10.9-inch) "near-borderless" touchscreen is also no pushover, with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, while the battery is somehow large enough to promise "up to" 12 hours of life on a single 45W fast charge despite squeezing into a razor-thin 7.9mm body.

The annoyingly named Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet 3 (11) technically supports stylus input as well, but of course, the reduced $259.99 price doesn't actually cover an optional pen. On the bright side, you do get a reasonably fast 30W charger and a folio case in the box in addition to the detachable water-resistant keyboard that can easily turn this into an ultra-low-cost laptop (with full access to Google's Play Store).
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Yet another 5G phone can be had for free from T-Mobile with 'any' trade-in
Yet another 5G phone can be had for free from T-Mobile with 'any' trade-in
Google Assistant to lose helpful feature that set reminders based on your location
Google Assistant to lose helpful feature that set reminders based on your location
Fresh WWDC rumor says iPadOS 16 will make the iPad more like a laptop
Fresh WWDC rumor says iPadOS 16 will make the iPad more like a laptop
Vulnerability in Moto G20 and similar Android phones makes them easy targets for hackers
Vulnerability in Moto G20 and similar Android phones makes them easy targets for hackers
iPhone 14: Apple’s first iPhone price increase since 2017 to divide opinions and multiply profits
iPhone 14: Apple’s first iPhone price increase since 2017 to divide opinions and multiply profits
What do we know about the Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro? Apparently, everything
What do we know about the Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro? Apparently, everything

Popular stories

'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 6 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?
Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 6 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?
Verizon kills off one Pixel 6 Pro variant months ahead of Google's Pixel 7 release
Verizon kills off one Pixel 6 Pro variant months ahead of Google's Pixel 7 release
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless