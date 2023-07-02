S Pen-wielding Galaxy Tab S7 FE drops to a very gettable price

If you are ready to part ways with your beat-up old tablet and don't want something with more horsepower than you can possibly imagine utilizing, Samsung's amazing Galaxy Tab S7 FE is on sale at the moment at Best Buy.





The Tab S7 FE is a great everyday tablet with a large 12.4-inch screen that you can curl up with at night or use while you are sipping your morning coffee.





Tab S7 Fe 4GB 64GB WiFi 12.4 inches LCD | Snapdragon 778G | MicroSD Slot | S Pen | 8MP main camera | 5MP front camera | Samsung DeX | 10,090mAh battery | 45W charging $100 off (19%) $429 99 $529 99 Buy at BestBuy





The Qualcomm 778G chip that powers the slate is performant enough for general tablet tasks like checking out Facebook, wasting time on YouTube, seeing what Elon Musk is up to on Twitter, reading news, and light gaming. You can also use it to tackle light work.





The slate has a microSD slot so you are free to add up to 1TB of external storage. This feature is fast disappearing from modern gadgets and is a must for those who are not a fan of cloud storage services.





There is a 10,090mAh battery under the hood so you won't have to worry about charging it every day. And unlike Apple, Samsung doesn't expect you to buy a stylus separately and has included the S Pen for free.





The slate features tablet-quality cameras which are fine for work-related photos. It has two AKG-tuned Dolby Atmos speakers. The device also has Samsung's PC-mimicking DeX interface which is great for occasional productivity work. It will be supported through 2025.





To celebrate the 4th of July, Best Buy has marked down the 64GB model of the device from $529.99 to $429.99. Other variants have also been discounted. You'll have to shell out $548 for the iPad 10 and Apple Pencil, in case you are wondering.





You don't need to spend that much if the Tab S7 FE checks most of your boxes and you only need a decent tablet for general tasks, app usage, and web browsing.